Leicester City 0-3 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season as they outplayed Claude Puel's resurgent Leicester to seal a rare away win.
Christian Benteke cost Palace victory when he missed an injury-time penalty he was not supposed to take last weekend, but the striker redeemed himself with a first-half header from Andros Townsend's cross - his first goal of the campaign.
Palace had failed to score in their past 10 league away games, but Roy Hodgson's organised and adventurous team added a second before the break when Benteke's strong run and pass set up Wilfried Zaha for a brilliant individual finish.
Leicester only tested goalkeeper Julian Speroni when they rallied in the second half - the Italian reacting superbly to reach Riyad Mahrez's angled low drive with a strong palm.
And any potential comeback was hamstrung when Wilfred Ndidi was sent off on his birthday less than a minute after Vicente Iborra's header was correctly disallowed for a foul.
Ndidi - who turns 21 today - was shown a second yellow card for simulation in the penalty box with just under half an hour to play.
Palace had a much more legitimate penalty shout when Benteke was crumpled in the area by Marc Albrighton's sliding tackle from behind, but the referee waved away appeals for a chance to add extra gloss on an impressive away performance.
Bakary Sako eventually provided it - tucking away Ruben Loftus-Cheek's pass across goal to round off a 94th-minute counter-attack.
The Foxes, who so impressively dismantled Puel's former club Southampton in midweek, remain eighth in the table, while Palace rise four places to 14th - though the teams below them are yet to play this weekend.
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2SimpsonBooked at 86mins
- 5Morgan
- 15MaguireBooked at 56mins
- 3Chilwell
- 25NdidiBooked at 61mins
- 21IborraSubstituted forOkazakiat 77'minutes
- 26Mahrez
- 7Gray
- 11AlbrightonSubstituted forKingat 77'minutes
- 9VardySubstituted forUlloaat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Iheanacho
- 10King
- 12Hamer
- 16Dragovic
- 20Okazaki
- 23Ulloa
- 28Fuchs
Crystal Palace
- 1Speroni
- 34Kelly
- 5Tomkins
- 6Dann
- 15SchluppBooked at 67mins
- 10Townsend
- 7CabayeSubstituted forRiedewaldat 85'minutes
- 18McArthur
- 8Loftus-Cheek
- 17BentekeBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSakoat 88'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 3van Aanholt
- 13Hennessey
- 14Lee Chung-yong
- 23Souaré
- 26Sako
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 44Riedewald
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 31,081
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 3.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 3. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek following a fast break.
Harry Maguire (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace).
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Bakary Sako replaces Christian Benteke.
Danny Simpson (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace).
Booking
Danny Simpson (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Danny Simpson (Leicester City).
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leonardo Ulloa.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Leonardo Ulloa replaces Jamie Vardy.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald replaces Yohan Cabaye.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wes Morgan.
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
Attempt blocked. Andy King (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
Attempt missed. Wes Morgan (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Andy King replaces Marc Albrighton.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Vicente Iborra.
Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
Foul by Harry Maguire (Leicester City).
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).
Foul by Danny Simpson (Leicester City).
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.