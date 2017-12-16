Premier League
Leicester0Crystal Palace3

Leicester City 0-3 Crystal Palace

By Patrick Jennings

BBC Sport

Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha celebrate
Crystal Palace's last away goals came in a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield under Sam Allardyce in April

Crystal Palace climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season as they outplayed Claude Puel's resurgent Leicester to seal a rare away win.

Christian Benteke cost Palace victory when he missed an injury-time penalty he was not supposed to take last weekend, but the striker redeemed himself with a first-half header from Andros Townsend's cross - his first goal of the campaign.

Palace had failed to score in their past 10 league away games, but Roy Hodgson's organised and adventurous team added a second before the break when Benteke's strong run and pass set up Wilfried Zaha for a brilliant individual finish.

Leicester only tested goalkeeper Julian Speroni when they rallied in the second half - the Italian reacting superbly to reach Riyad Mahrez's angled low drive with a strong palm.

And any potential comeback was hamstrung when Wilfred Ndidi was sent off on his birthday less than a minute after Vicente Iborra's header was correctly disallowed for a foul.

Ndidi - who turns 21 today - was shown a second yellow card for simulation in the penalty box with just under half an hour to play.

Palace had a much more legitimate penalty shout when Benteke was crumpled in the area by Marc Albrighton's sliding tackle from behind, but the referee waved away appeals for a chance to add extra gloss on an impressive away performance.

Bakary Sako eventually provided it - tucking away Ruben Loftus-Cheek's pass across goal to round off a 94th-minute counter-attack.

The Foxes, who so impressively dismantled Puel's former club Southampton in midweek, remain eighth in the table, while Palace rise four places to 14th - though the teams below them are yet to play this weekend.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Leicester

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2SimpsonBooked at 86mins
  • 5Morgan
  • 15MaguireBooked at 56mins
  • 3Chilwell
  • 25NdidiBooked at 61mins
  • 21IborraSubstituted forOkazakiat 77'minutes
  • 26Mahrez
  • 7Gray
  • 11AlbrightonSubstituted forKingat 77'minutes
  • 9VardySubstituted forUlloaat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Iheanacho
  • 10King
  • 12Hamer
  • 16Dragovic
  • 20Okazaki
  • 23Ulloa
  • 28Fuchs

Crystal Palace

  • 1Speroni
  • 34Kelly
  • 5Tomkins
  • 6Dann
  • 15SchluppBooked at 67mins
  • 10Townsend
  • 7CabayeSubstituted forRiedewaldat 85'minutes
  • 18McArthur
  • 8Loftus-Cheek
  • 17BentekeBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSakoat 88'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 3van Aanholt
  • 13Hennessey
  • 14Lee Chung-yong
  • 23Souaré
  • 26Sako
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 44Riedewald
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
31,081

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 3.

Goal!

Goal! Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 3. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek following a fast break.

Harry Maguire (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace).

Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Bakary Sako replaces Christian Benteke.

Danny Simpson (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace).

Booking

Danny Simpson (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Danny Simpson (Leicester City).

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leonardo Ulloa.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Leonardo Ulloa replaces Jamie Vardy.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald replaces Yohan Cabaye.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wes Morgan.

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.

Attempt blocked. Andy King (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.

Attempt missed. Wes Morgan (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Andy King replaces Marc Albrighton.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Vicente Iborra.

Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.

Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

Foul by Harry Maguire (Leicester City).

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).

Foul by Danny Simpson (Leicester City).

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City17161052114149
2Man Utd17122337112638
3Chelsea17112431141735
4Tottenham1794430141631
5Liverpool1787234201431
6Burnley179441612431
7Arsenal1793530201030
8Leicester187562726126
9Watford176472629-322
10Everton176472129-822
11Southampton174671723-618
12Huddersfield175391229-1718
13Brighton174581423-917
14Crystal Palace184591528-1317
15Bournemouth174491520-516
16Stoke174491936-1716
17Newcastle1743101626-1015
18West Brom172871222-1014
19West Ham173591432-1814
20Swansea173311922-1312
View full Premier League table

