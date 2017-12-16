Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Kevin de Bruyne has now been involved in 14 goals (six goals, eight assists) in his 15 Premier League appearances since the start of September

Manchester City produced another virtuoso display to outclass Tottenham and secure a 16th successive Premier League victory as they stretched their lead at the top of the table to 14 points.

Ilkay Gundogan, in for the absent David Silva, headed City in front from a corner after 14 minutes and the only surprise was that it took until 20 minutes before time until man-of-the-match Kevin de Bruyne's powerful shot extended their advantage.

Gabriel Jesus struck the post with a penalty after Jan Vertonghen fouled De Bruyne but Raheem Sterling crowned a sweeping move with a simple finish to put the game well and truly out of Spurs' reach.

Sterling then took advantage of Eric Dier's mistake to walk in the fourth for his 15th goal of the season before Spurs - for whom Harry Kane and Dele Alli were lucky not to get red cards from referee Craig Pawson for challenges on Sterling and De Bruyne respectively - pulled one back in stoppage time through Christian Eriksen.

How can anyone stop Manchester City?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We made an outstanding performance, we scored four, we created lots of chances against a strong team."

It is the question being asked on a weekly basis - and no-one is any nearer finding the answer after another imperious performance from a City side who are surely now too far ahead to be caught in the Premier League title race.

Jose Mourinho went for a cautious approach with Manchester United in Sunday's derby at Old Trafford and was unpicked by the magic of David Silva as City won 2-1.

Silva was absent here and Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham adopted a more positive outlook - but this time the brilliant De Bruyne was the inspiration as another method was tried and failed against Guardiola's almost flawless side.

City swarmed all over Spurs, with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris often put under pressure in possession and in the end it was quite simply all too much for Pochettino's side, as it has been for pretty much everyone this season.

Only Everton have taken a point against City this season with a 1-1 draw in the second league game of the season at Etihad Stadium - and it is difficult to see how this winning run can be stopped as they play with such threat and variety.

Even when City are threatened, Guardiola has successfully solved a problem which dogged his first season at the club with the acquisition of an excellent goalkeeper in Brazilian Ederson.

When Spurs looked dangerous for a brief period at the start of the second half, Ederson made a superb flying save to his right from Harry Kane.

If there is a weakness in this City side no-one has yet found it.

De Bruyne's masterclass

Kevin de Bruyne: "There are still more than half the games left and we are not thinking about going through the season unbeaten."

Silva may have been missing but this Manchester City side has more than enough brilliance to rely on one player - and it was De Bruyne who orchestrated the destruction of Spurs.

The Belgian had simply too much in his armoury, even shrugging off Dele Alli's crude challenge which left the England midfielder fortunate only to get a yellow card from referee Pawson.

Indeed, De Bruyne turned his anger on Spurs, scoring City's second shortly after with a shot that was too fierce for keeper Lloris, drawing a foul from countryman Jan Vertonghen to earn the penalty that Jesus missed and playing a part in setting up the third for Sterling.

Spurs, like many before them, found that if they closed down one option, Manchester City found another.

And at the heart of it all was De Bruyne, now a world-class talent in a truly outstanding team.

Spurs disappoint again - Alli most of all

'Dele Alli's main contribution was that spiteful tackle on De Bruyne'

Spurs were yet again found wanting on their travels against a team they had hoped to be challenging for the Premier League title.

As at Manchester United and Arsenal this season, Spurs never looked like securing the sort of statement victory that suggests they could bridge the gap from Premier League runners-up last season to champions this term.

Since they won 2-1 here in February 2016, they have not won in 10 away games against other teams in the so-called "big six", losing six and drawing four.

It is a telling statistic - although Pochettino is unlikely to believe it is because his players are struggling to climb a psychological barrier.

One of the most disappointing aspects of this defeat was the lack of impact from Alli, whose main contribution was that spiteful tackle on De Bruyne.

He was a peripheral figure and was roundly booed by City's fans when he was unsurprisingly substituted late on.

Man of the match - Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

'Thanks to the club for these amazing players'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "They have good quality, but we played really good to beat one of the strongest teams in the Premier League.

"Without the ball we are a humble team. The performance of Kevin de Bruyne, you cannot imagine how good he plays with the ball, but he runs like a player in the Conference league - it is easier for the manager and the club."

On City's record winning run: "Since August we are so happy and I admire the most the way we play without the ball - thank you to the club to provide me with these amazing players.

"We are on a good streak, but in three days we have another one."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "I think it was a good experience for the team, when you win and play well you maybe don't learn, so you must learn this type of game. We have a lot of positive things, because we played a team in very good form with very good momentum.

"It wasn't bad at the start, but the way we conceded from a corner was a big mistake and a massive present for them. When you play a team in very good form, you cannot give away these gifts.

"When you're playing a team with good quality, if we take risks, we give them the possibility of making chances. We tried to play, but they were better, we have to congratulate them. So far, they are the best team in England."

City prove again to be Lloris' bogey side

Guardiola is still three victories away from his best-ever winning streak in league football as a manager - 19 consecutive wins with Bayern Munich between October 2013 and March 2014.

Since taking over at White Hart Lane in August 2014, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has enjoyed just one victory in his 18 Premier League games away to the 'big six' (W1 D6 L11).

Tottenham's first shot on target came in the 55th minute, the longest they've had to wait in a Premier League game this season.

Tottenham directed just two shots on target in the game, compared to Manchester City's 11, the biggest negative difference for the Lilywhites in a Premier League game since December 2013 against Liverpool (-10).

Sane has been directly involved in 11 goals in eight Premier League home games this season (five goals, six assists), more than any other player.

De Bruyne has been directly involved in 14 goals in his 15 Premier League appearances since the start of September (six goals, eight assists).

Gundogan's opener was the 200th Premier League goal Lloris has conceded (203 in total now); 25 of them have come against Manchester City.

