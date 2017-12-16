Dundee 3-0 Partick Thistle

Dundee's Sofien Moussa scores the second of his two penalties

Two penalties from Sofien Moussa helped Dundee to a much needed win over bottom of the table Partick Thistle.

Thistle defender Danny Devine was culpable for both awards; bringing down Moussa in the first half, who rolled his effort into the bottom corner.

After Mark O'Hara made it two when he was first to the rebound following A-Jay Leitch-Smith's initial shot, Moussa again scored from the spot.

O'Hara forced a fine save from Tomas Cerny as Dundee threatened a fourth.

It would be a miserable game for Partick Thistle captain Devine.

The defender almost put through his own net in the early stages. Jon Aurtenetxe played a ball into the box from the left. Devine miscued his clearance and Thistle goalkeeper Cerny had to save well to stop his skipper from putting his side 1-0 down.

It would get worse for Devine. One on one with Moussa in the penalty area, Devine tripped the striker.

Despite having only one league goal to his name this season there were no signs of nerves from Moussa as he dispatched the ball into the bottom corner.

Dundee then doubled their lead with a quick break. Moussa played a ball down the wing for Faissal El Bakhtaoui which sliced the Thistle defence open. He slung a ball into the box from which Leitch-Smith forced a save from Cerny, but there was O'Hara to fire home from close range.

Just before half-time Ryan Edwards had an effort over the bar. The Glasgow side made an early switch from a back three to a back four, but they struggled to make an impression.

Sofien Moussa is brought down by Partick Thistle's Danny Devine for the first penalty of the match

At the start of the second half Moussa had a header go just wide of the post as Dundee looked to seal all three points.

They would make it 3-0, and it would come from Moussa again after Devine brought down Kerr, and despite his protests referee Greg Aitken pointed to the spot.

Moussa confidently stepped up and made no mistake.

It was almost a fourth soon after. This time Moussa the provider as he laid off a pass to O'Hara who smashed a fierce drive that flew narrowly wide of the post.

The midfielder would go close once more, this time powering a shot that look destined for the top corner but Cerny pulled off a great one handed save.

Substitute Scott Allan fired a long range effort just over the bar as Dundee looked to inflict even further pain on the visitors. A richly deserved win for the home side which moves them above Ross County into 10th.

Dundee's Mark O'Hara doubled the lead for his side

Post-match reaction

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "Totally dominant performance I think. Partick changed their formation because we were well on top from the first whistle.

"It's brilliant, because that's the level back now to where they have been performing like.

"I thought we had some unbelievably good performances today, but overall the most pleasing factor for me was that we got a total team performance and a fantastic result to back that up."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We didn't put enough into the game. I think some of our players thought they were just going to turn up and win today because we won on Wednesday night, but football is not like that.

"We were second to every ball and Dundee looked like they had more desire than us, certainly in the middle of the pitch.

"The goals we have given away are comedy stuff. It was the same last week at Kilmarnock and it was the same today, the two penalties give the referee a decision to make. I've not seen them back to see if it's a penalty or not, but we put him in a position to make a decision."