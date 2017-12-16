Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell

Kilmarnock made it back-to-back home wins as Scott Boyd grabbed the only goal against Motherwell at Rugby Park.

The defender was able to ram in the loose ball after visiting goalkeeper Russell Griffiths flapped at a corner.

Killie keeper Jamie MacDonald made good stops to deny Craig Tanner and Alex Fisher, twice, while Well substitute George Newell went close with a shot.

Griffiths did well to keep out efforts from Jordan Jones and Greg Kiltie but the hosts did not need a second.

The Ayrshire side, unbeaten in four outings, are now just one point behind the visitors, who drop to seventh place in the Premiership after a fourth successive defeat.

The feel-good factor around Kilmarnock since the arrival of manager Steve Clarke has been palpable and there was certainly an expectation going into this one against out-of-sorts opponents.

It was no great surprise to see both sides playing direct football at the start of the match but it was Motherwell who settled and they had a fabulous chance to take the lead on 11 minutes. Gael Bigirimana swept in a super cross that was met on the half-volley by Tanner just inside the six-yard box but instead of the net bulging, MacDonald blocked from point-blank range.

Chris Burke was looking lively on the Kilmarnock right and he whipped in a good ball that his former Rangers team-mate Kris Boyd failed to anticipate and headed over from eight yards.

The home fans once again had their goalkeeper to thank for keeping Motherwell out, this time just before the break. Fisher tried his luck from 12 yards after neat build-up play but once again MacDonald stood firm and parried it away.

George Newell went close to finding an equaliser for Motherwell

When the opener came, it did so pretty much against the run of play. Burke curled in a corner from the left and when Griffiths failed to claim it, the ball dropped for Boyd to smash it home from a tight angle.

Just after the interval, MacDonald was at it again, his double heroics denying close-range efforts from Andy Rose and Fisher as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

His opposite number also impressed shortly afterwards. A shot from substitute Jordan Jones was deflected by defender Cedric Kipre and Russell had to quickly readjust to save with his feet.

After a sticky first half, this was suddenly turning into a very decent game.

With Motherwell determined to turn some decent passages of play into something more tangible, Newell picked up the ball on the right, powered towards the box and flashed the ball just wide on the angle. It felt as the visitors were getting closer.

However, the final chance fell to home replacement Kiltie, who should have made it two when he found himself one-on-one with Griffiths but again the Motherwell keeper got down low to block.

Post-match reaction

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "Motherwell made us fight for everything, as we expected. It was a scrappy goal but it was one of those games that a scrappy goal was always going to win and I'm pleased we got it.

"Jamie MacDonald has been good since I got to the club and today, when we needed him, he made some great saves.

"We're getting the rub of the green, the wee bounce of the ball that probably wasn't going for us before I got here. I said to the players that when you are in a moment like that it's important to maximise it and pick up the points."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "How we've not won the game, never mind come away with nothing, is a really hard one to take.

"That is probably our best away performance of the season; better than Aberdeen. But the harsh reality is that Russell [Griffiths] has been punished for his one mistake.

"We had chance after chance and we didn't take them. Those are the two areas we need to improve on but, in terms of the boys' attitude and application, we can't do a whole lot more. I'll take a lot of positives from today."