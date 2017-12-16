Match ends, Hamilton Academical 3, Ross County 2.
Hamilton Academical 3-2 Ross County
Jamie Lindsay's late own goal saw Hamilton end an eight-game winless run at home stretching back to August after a dramatic finale against Ross County.
The hosts led at half-time through Dougie Imrie's hotly-contested penalty, Michael Gardyne bringing down Imrie.
Craig Curran followed up his own saved penalty to level, before Georgios Sarris nodded Accies back in front.
Kenny van der Weg equalised before Lindsay's own goal proved the winner, both sides finishing with 10 men.
In a frantic finale, Gardyne was sent off for a second yellow card with four minutes left, before Giannis Skondras also saw red in injury time after a touchline melee involving players, coaching staff and officials.
Victory moved Accies six points clear of bottom side Partick Thistle, and four points ahead of County, who drop into the relegation play-off spot after a sixth game without a win.
Chris Eagles wasted an early chance for the visitors, and later saw a dipping half-volley fly wide towards the end of the first half.
By then the Staggies, without captain Andrew Davies at the heart of the defence, were a goal down after Accies were awarded a spot-kick on the half-hour mark.
County protested that Gardyne's challenge was no more than shoulder-to-shoulder and it may have started outside the box.
Hamilton might have Imrie's experience to thank for knowing when sufficient contact has been made to hit the deck, but either way, he made no mistake to net his third goal of the season, sending Scott Fox the wrong way.
The game was reasonably sedate until the drama began in the 73rd minute.
Accies substitute Antonio Rojano foolishly swiped at the legs of Gardyne and although Curran's initial spot-kick was saved by Gary Woods, the striker put the rebound in off the bar.
Within two minutes, Sarris headed Accies back in front when a hopeful Imrie lob into the box brought the Greek defender's first goal for the club, and he celebrated in style.
But those celebrations were dampened when another header - by County's Van der Weg - found the bottom corner from Davis Keillor-Dunn's corner.
Gardyne was rightly sent off for a second booking after hacking Darren Lyon, and the Staggies were left cursing their luck minutes later when Rojano's pressure caused Lindsay to divert a header into his own net.
The game blew up when Sarris fouled Keillor-Dunn on the sidelines and Skondras got involved with Van der Weg, sparking a glut of players to get carried away in a massive confrontation.
Skondras, who appeared to man-handle an assistant referee, was sent off for raising a hand in the middle of it all.
There was still time for a brilliant Woods save from Van der Weg's header at the death, but ultimately County returned north pointless.
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 13GogicBooked at 31mins
- 5TomasBooked at 57mins
- 89SarrisBooked at 90mins
- 2SkondrasBooked at 90mins
- 8Docherty
- 18MacKinnonBooked at 81mins
- 10RedmondSubstituted forLyonat 82'minutes
- 7Imrie
- 9BinghamSubstituted forRojanoat 60'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 16TempletonSubstituted forCrawfordat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McMann
- 11Crawford
- 12Fulton
- 20Rojano
- 21Donati
- 22Lyon
- 28Cunningham
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 3Naismith
- 2Fraser
- 4Routis
- 28van der WegBooked at 90mins
- 18Lindsay
- 7GardyneBooked at 86mins
- 25O'Brien
- 8ChowSubstituted forSchalkat 64'minutes
- 33EaglesSubstituted forKeillor-Dunnat 66'minutes
- 11CurranSubstituted forMckayat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Dow
- 10Schalk
- 19Mikkelsen
- 22Mckay
- 24Dingwall
- 31McCarey
- 40Keillor-Dunn
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 1,272
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 3, Ross County 2.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Gary Woods.
Attempt saved. Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Foul by Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical).
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jamie Lindsay, Ross County. Hamilton Academical 3, Ross County 2.
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Naismith (Ross County).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Michael Gardyne (Ross County) for a bad foul.
Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Ross County 2. Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davis Keillor-Dunn.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Alexander Gogic.
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Daniel Redmond.
Booking
Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Billy McKay replaces Craig Curran.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Ali Crawford replaces David Templeton.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Ross County 1. Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dougie Imrie.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Davis Keillor-Dunn.
Attempt saved. Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Ross County 1. Craig Curran (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Antonio Rojano (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Antonio Rojano (Hamilton Academical) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Ross County. Michael Gardyne draws a foul in the penalty area.
Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christopher Routis (Ross County).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Darian MacKinnon.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Davis Keillor-Dunn replaces Chris Eagles.
Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Schalk (Ross County).
Attempt saved. Antonio Rojano (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Alex Schalk replaces Tim Chow.