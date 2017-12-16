Hamilton Academical 3-2 Ross County

Georgios Sarris celebrates putting Hamilton 2-1 up with his first goal for the club

Jamie Lindsay's late own goal saw Hamilton end an eight-game winless run at home stretching back to August after a dramatic finale against Ross County.

The hosts led at half-time through Dougie Imrie's hotly-contested penalty, Michael Gardyne bringing down Imrie.

Craig Curran followed up his own saved penalty to level, before Georgios Sarris nodded Accies back in front.

Kenny van der Weg equalised before Lindsay's own goal proved the winner, both sides finishing with 10 men.

In a frantic finale, Gardyne was sent off for a second yellow card with four minutes left, before Giannis Skondras also saw red in injury time after a touchline melee involving players, coaching staff and officials.

Victory moved Accies six points clear of bottom side Partick Thistle, and four points ahead of County, who drop into the relegation play-off spot after a sixth game without a win.

Chris Eagles wasted an early chance for the visitors, and later saw a dipping half-volley fly wide towards the end of the first half.

Dougie Imrie scored the opener from the penalty spot

By then the Staggies, without captain Andrew Davies at the heart of the defence, were a goal down after Accies were awarded a spot-kick on the half-hour mark.

County protested that Gardyne's challenge was no more than shoulder-to-shoulder and it may have started outside the box.

Hamilton might have Imrie's experience to thank for knowing when sufficient contact has been made to hit the deck, but either way, he made no mistake to net his third goal of the season, sending Scott Fox the wrong way.

The game was reasonably sedate until the drama began in the 73rd minute.

Accies substitute Antonio Rojano foolishly swiped at the legs of Gardyne and although Curran's initial spot-kick was saved by Gary Woods, the striker put the rebound in off the bar.

Within two minutes, Sarris headed Accies back in front when a hopeful Imrie lob into the box brought the Greek defender's first goal for the club, and he celebrated in style.

But those celebrations were dampened when another header - by County's Van der Weg - found the bottom corner from Davis Keillor-Dunn's corner.

Ross County's Jamie Lindsay (right) diverts Antonio Rojano's header into his own net for Hamilton's winner

Gardyne was rightly sent off for a second booking after hacking Darren Lyon, and the Staggies were left cursing their luck minutes later when Rojano's pressure caused Lindsay to divert a header into his own net.

The game blew up when Sarris fouled Keillor-Dunn on the sidelines and Skondras got involved with Van der Weg, sparking a glut of players to get carried away in a massive confrontation.

Skondras, who appeared to man-handle an assistant referee, was sent off for raising a hand in the middle of it all.

There was still time for a brilliant Woods save from Van der Weg's header at the death, but ultimately County returned north pointless.