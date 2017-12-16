Scottish Premiership
Rangers1St Johnstone3

Rangers 1-3 St Johnstone

Blair Alston scores for St Johnstone against Rangers
Blair Alston scored St Johnstone's equaliser at Ibrox

St Johnstone came from behind to beat Rangers and win a league game at Ibrox for the first time since 1971.

Alfredo Morelos scored against the run of to put the hosts in front early on.

Blair Alston quickly levelled for the visitors and Denny Johnstone headed Saints ahead just after the hour mark.

Josh Windass twice threatened to bring Rangers level before Graham Cummins netted Saints' third from the edge of the area.

Rangers had led Aberdeen on goal difference but now trail the second-placed Dons, who beat Hibernian earlier on Saturday, by three points, with leaders Celtic two points in front of Aberdeen.

St Johnstone overtake Motherwell into sixth place with a one-point advantage, Tommy Wright's side having emulated their 3-1 League Cup win away to Rangers in 2015.

Alfredo Morelos scores for Rangers against St Johnstone
Rangers could not build on Morelos' early strike
St Johnstone celebrate
St Johnstone became the fourth Premiership side to win at Ibrox this season

Line-ups

Rangers

  • 1Foderingham
  • 2Tavernier
  • 22Bruno Alves
  • 6WilsonBooked at 70minsSubstituted forHerreraat 75'minutes
  • 3John
  • 40McCrorie
  • 21CandeiasSubstituted forKranjcarat 62'minutes
  • 8Jack
  • 23HoltBooked at 51mins
  • 11Windass
  • 20Morelos

Substitutes

  • 15Herrera
  • 17Hodson
  • 19Kranjcar
  • 24Bates
  • 31Hardie
  • 32Kelly
  • 35Barjonas

St Johnstone

  • 12Clark
  • 19Foster
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 6AndersonBooked at 90mins
  • 3Tanser
  • 18Paton
  • 4Alston
  • 21ScougallSubstituted forWotherspoonat 71'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 7Millar
  • 26CraigBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMcCleanat 90+1'minutes
  • 17JohnstoneBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCumminsat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mannus
  • 9MacLean
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 20McClean
  • 23Gordon
  • 27Thomson
  • 29Cummins
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
47,923

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rangers 1, St. Johnstone 3.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Kyle McClean replaces Liam Craig.

Attempt missed. Niko Kranjcar (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone).

Declan John (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Paton (St. Johnstone).

Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.

Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Eduardo Herrera replaces Danny Wilson.

Booking

David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

Goal!

Goal! Rangers 1, St. Johnstone 3. Graham Cummins (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Stefan Scougall.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Graham Cummins replaces Denny Johnstone.

Booking

Danny Wilson (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danny Wilson (Rangers).

Stefan Scougall (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul Paton.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Steven Anderson.

Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Niko Kranjcar replaces Daniel Candeias.

Goal!

Goal! Rangers 1, St. Johnstone 2. Denny Johnstone (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Craig.

Declan John (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Alston (St. Johnstone).

Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).

Booking

Jason Holt (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17125041113041
2Aberdeen19123432211139
3Rangers19113538231536
4Hibernian198652825330
5Hearts186661719-224
6St Johnstone187382027-724
7Motherwell187292426-223
8Kilmarnock195772226-422
9Hamilton195592732-520
10Dundee1953112029-918
11Ross County1944111931-1216
12Partick Thistle1835101634-1814
View full Scottish Premiership table

