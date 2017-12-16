Rangers 1-3 St Johnstone

Second Half ends, Rangers 1, St. Johnstone 3.
St Johnstone came from behind to beat Rangers and win a league game at Ibrox for the first time since 1971.
Alfredo Morelos scored against the run of to put the hosts in front early on.
Blair Alston quickly levelled for the visitors and Denny Johnstone headed Saints ahead just after the hour mark.
Josh Windass twice threatened to bring Rangers level before Graham Cummins netted Saints' third from the edge of the area.
Rangers had led Aberdeen on goal difference but now trail the second-placed Dons, who beat Hibernian earlier on Saturday, by three points, with leaders Celtic two points in front of Aberdeen.
St Johnstone overtake Motherwell into sixth place with a one-point advantage, Tommy Wright's side having emulated their 3-1 League Cup win away to Rangers in 2015.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 22Bruno Alves
- 6WilsonBooked at 70minsSubstituted forHerreraat 75'minutes
- 3John
- 40McCrorie
- 21CandeiasSubstituted forKranjcarat 62'minutes
- 8Jack
- 23HoltBooked at 51mins
- 11Windass
- 20Morelos
Substitutes
- 15Herrera
- 17Hodson
- 19Kranjcar
- 24Bates
- 31Hardie
- 32Kelly
- 35Barjonas
St Johnstone
- 12Clark
- 19Foster
- 5Shaughnessy
- 6AndersonBooked at 90mins
- 3Tanser
- 18Paton
- 4Alston
- 21ScougallSubstituted forWotherspoonat 71'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 7Millar
- 26CraigBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMcCleanat 90+1'minutes
- 17JohnstoneBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCumminsat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mannus
- 9MacLean
- 10Wotherspoon
- 20McClean
- 23Gordon
- 27Thomson
- 29Cummins
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 47,923
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Kyle McClean replaces Liam Craig.
Attempt missed. Niko Kranjcar (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone).
Declan John (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Paton (St. Johnstone).
Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.
Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Eduardo Herrera replaces Danny Wilson.
Booking
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, St. Johnstone 3. Graham Cummins (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Stefan Scougall.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Graham Cummins replaces Denny Johnstone.
Booking
Danny Wilson (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Wilson (Rangers).
Stefan Scougall (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul Paton.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Steven Anderson.
Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Niko Kranjcar replaces Daniel Candeias.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, St. Johnstone 2. Denny Johnstone (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Craig.
Declan John (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Alston (St. Johnstone).
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).
Booking
Jason Holt (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.