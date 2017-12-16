Rangers 1-3 St Johnstone

From the section

Blair Alston scored St Johnstone's equaliser at Ibrox

St Johnstone came from behind to beat Rangers and win a league game at Ibrox for the first time since 1971.

Alfredo Morelos scored against the run of to put the hosts in front early on.

Blair Alston quickly levelled for the visitors and Denny Johnstone headed Saints ahead just after the hour mark.

Josh Windass twice threatened to bring Rangers level before Graham Cummins netted Saints' third from the edge of the area.

Rangers had led Aberdeen on goal difference but now trail the second-placed Dons, who beat Hibernian earlier on Saturday, by three points, with leaders Celtic two points in front of Aberdeen.

St Johnstone overtake Motherwell into sixth place with a one-point advantage, Tommy Wright's side having emulated their 3-1 League Cup win away to Rangers in 2015.

More to follow.

Rangers could not build on Morelos' early strike

St Johnstone became the fourth Premiership side to win at Ibrox this season