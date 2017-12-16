League Two
Coventry15:00Cheltenham
Venue: Ricoh Arena

Coventry City v Cheltenham Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton21126349193042
2Notts County21126336211542
3Accrington20114532221037
4Exeter2111372925436
5Colchester2210573226635
6Wycombe219753829934
7Lincoln City219662619733
8Coventry219572114732
9Mansfield218853025532
10Swindon2110293228432
11Grimsby219572526-132
12Newport218763025531
13Cambridge218581725-829
14Carlisle217773130128
15Cheltenham217682829-127
16Stevenage217682631-527
17Crawley216691923-424
18Morecambe215791725-822
19Port Vale2163122131-1021
20Yeovil2155112740-1320
21Chesterfield2155112538-1320
22Crewe2162132135-1420
23Forest Green2155112340-1720
24Barnet2145122231-917
View full League Two table

