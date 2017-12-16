Coventry City v Cheltenham Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|21
|12
|6
|3
|49
|19
|30
|42
|2
|Notts County
|21
|12
|6
|3
|36
|21
|15
|42
|3
|Accrington
|20
|11
|4
|5
|32
|22
|10
|37
|4
|Exeter
|21
|11
|3
|7
|29
|25
|4
|36
|5
|Colchester
|22
|10
|5
|7
|32
|26
|6
|35
|6
|Wycombe
|21
|9
|7
|5
|38
|29
|9
|34
|7
|Lincoln City
|21
|9
|6
|6
|26
|19
|7
|33
|8
|Coventry
|21
|9
|5
|7
|21
|14
|7
|32
|9
|Mansfield
|21
|8
|8
|5
|30
|25
|5
|32
|10
|Swindon
|21
|10
|2
|9
|32
|28
|4
|32
|11
|Grimsby
|21
|9
|5
|7
|25
|26
|-1
|32
|12
|Newport
|21
|8
|7
|6
|30
|25
|5
|31
|13
|Cambridge
|21
|8
|5
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|29
|14
|Carlisle
|21
|7
|7
|7
|31
|30
|1
|28
|15
|Cheltenham
|21
|7
|6
|8
|28
|29
|-1
|27
|16
|Stevenage
|21
|7
|6
|8
|26
|31
|-5
|27
|17
|Crawley
|21
|6
|6
|9
|19
|23
|-4
|24
|18
|Morecambe
|21
|5
|7
|9
|17
|25
|-8
|22
|19
|Port Vale
|21
|6
|3
|12
|21
|31
|-10
|21
|20
|Yeovil
|21
|5
|5
|11
|27
|40
|-13
|20
|21
|Chesterfield
|21
|5
|5
|11
|25
|38
|-13
|20
|22
|Crewe
|21
|6
|2
|13
|21
|35
|-14
|20
|23
|Forest Green
|21
|5
|5
|11
|23
|40
|-17
|20
|24
|Barnet
|21
|4
|5
|12
|22
|31
|-9
|17
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired