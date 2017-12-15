Sunderland v Fulham
Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole serves a one-match ban but winger Callum McManaman is available again after suspension.
Paddy McNair (groin), Bryan Oviedo (knee), Billy Jones (foot) and Didier Ndong (knee) are among those still set to be sidelined.
Fulham forwards Neeskens Kebano (calf) and Floyd Ayite (hamstring) are out.
Lucas Piazon is back in training after a broken leg while defender Denis Odoi could return from a one-match ban.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 32%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 40%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between these sides since January 2014, when Sunderland won 4-1 in the Premier League at Craven Cottage.
- Outside of the top flight, the two clubs have not met in the league since the 1987-88 campaign. Sunderland won both matches 2-0 that season, with Marco Gabbiadini scoring three of those four goals.
- Chris Coleman is set to face Fulham for the first time as a manager - Coleman managed 176 matches for the Whites between 2003 and 2007.
- The west Londoners have benefitted from a joint-league high (along with Bolton and Reading) two own-goals this season in the Championship.
- Sunderland have kept clean sheets in two of their last three league matches - as many as they had managed in their previous 32 combined.
- Sheyi Ojo has had a hand in four goals in his last four league matches for Fulham (three goals, one assist).