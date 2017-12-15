Sunderland v Fulham

From the section

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is awaiting his first victory at the Stadium of Light, after his side were beaten by Reading in his first home match

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole serves a one-match ban but winger Callum McManaman is available again after suspension.

Paddy McNair (groin), Bryan Oviedo (knee), Billy Jones (foot) and Didier Ndong (knee) are among those still set to be sidelined.

Fulham forwards Neeskens Kebano (calf) and Floyd Ayite (hamstring) are out.

Lucas Piazon is back in training after a broken leg while defender Denis Odoi could return from a one-match ban.

SAM's prediction Home win 32% Draw 28% Away win 40%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts