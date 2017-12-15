Championship
Sunderland15:00Fulham
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Fulham

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is awaiting his first victory at the Stadium of Light, after his side were beaten by Reading in his first home match
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole serves a one-match ban but winger Callum McManaman is available again after suspension.

Paddy McNair (groin), Bryan Oviedo (knee), Billy Jones (foot) and Didier Ndong (knee) are among those still set to be sidelined.

Fulham forwards Neeskens Kebano (calf) and Floyd Ayite (hamstring) are out.

Lucas Piazon is back in training after a broken leg while defender Denis Odoi could return from a one-match ban.

SAM's prediction
Home win 32%Draw 28%Away win 40%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between these sides since January 2014, when Sunderland won 4-1 in the Premier League at Craven Cottage.
  • Outside of the top flight, the two clubs have not met in the league since the 1987-88 campaign. Sunderland won both matches 2-0 that season, with Marco Gabbiadini scoring three of those four goals.
  • Chris Coleman is set to face Fulham for the first time as a manager - Coleman managed 176 matches for the Whites between 2003 and 2007.
  • The west Londoners have benefitted from a joint-league high (along with Bolton and Reading) two own-goals this season in the Championship.
  • Sunderland have kept clean sheets in two of their last three league matches - as many as they had managed in their previous 32 combined.
  • Sheyi Ojo has had a hand in four goals in his last four league matches for Fulham (three goals, one assist).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves21153341172448
2Cardiff21135332161644
3Bristol City21117334221240
4Derby21115533211238
5Aston Villa21107429181137
6Sheff Utd2112183426837
7Leeds2110383326733
8Middlesbrough219572720732
9Ipswich2110293532332
10Preston218852522332
11Nottm Forest21100113135-430
12Fulham217862727029
13Brentford216963330327
14Reading217682826227
15Sheff Wed216962626027
16Norwich217682127-627
17Millwall215882221123
18Hull215793739-222
19QPR215792332-922
20Barnsley2155112434-1020
21Bolton2137112140-1916
22Birmingham2144131030-2016
23Sunderland2129102638-1215
24Burton2135131340-2714
View full Championship table

