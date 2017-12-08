BBC Sport - 'He's the top man' - Meet Steve Bruce's new assistant at Villa

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce was joined by five-year-old supporter Carter in his news conference on Friday.

Carter had his leg amputated at a young age and has a prosthetic leg in the club's colours signed by Jack Grealish and Paul McGrath.

Pictures from Aston Villa FC.

