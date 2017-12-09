Hibernian: Lennon hints at more new deals after Boyle agrees extended stay

Martin Boyle has scored four Premiership goals for Hibs so far this season

Neil Lennon says Hibernian are "very pleased" winger Martin Boyle has agreed a new deal.

Boyle is reportedly set to sign on at Easter Road until 2021 while midfielders Dylan McGeouch and John McGinn may also sign extensions.

Head coach Lennon indicated Hibs have "had a verbal chat with Dylan".

"There might be one or two others getting contract extension offers as well and John would be in that group," explained Lennon.

"We don't need to do it. We feel that they've deserved it."

Boyle joined Hibs, initially on loan, from Dundee, in 2015 and has scored 23 goals in 113 appearances, helping the club win promotion to the Premiership for this season.

And Lennon added: "We're very pleased with the progress he's making. He's been outstanding for me this season and there's been an improvement as he's gone along over the 18 months so we're very pleased that he's agreed to extend his contract.

"He's got a great attitude to the game. His football is very, very good. He's been a threat all season for us and given us a great dimension to the way we want to play. We're hoping that he'll only get better.

"Pace in any league's crucial. Not only has he got good pace, he's got goals in him. He's exciting and he's a very fit boy. He goes the whole distance in games and he wears people down with his incredible fitness levels."

McGinn and McGeouch have been important players for Lennon

After an initial loan spell from Celtic, McGeouch joined Hibs on a three-year deal in 2015 while former St Mirren player McGinn is contracted until 2019.

"We've had a verbal chat with Dylan and we're just waiting on him coming back to us," added Lennon.

"He's obviously pondering it and weighing up any options that he does have. I'm not sure he does have many at the minute.

"With John, nothing's come back just yet. We're in a healthy position with John. He's got 18 months left on his contract. We just want to secure our better players on longer-term contracts. We've done that with Martin."