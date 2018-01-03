FA Cup third round: How to follow all the action on BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Everton 4-4 Liverpool highlights from 1990-91 fifth-round replay

The FA Cup reaches the third-round stage this weekend and you can follow all the action on BBC Sport - starting with Friday's Merseyside derby.

Liverpool v Everton (19:55 GMT), Jamie Vardy's old club Fleetwood v Leicester (Saturday, 12:45) and Shrewsbury v West Ham (Sunday, 14:00) are all on BBC One.

Viewers in Wales can also watch Newport v Leeds live on Sunday (12:00).

You can watch every goal on BBC Sport's website and app, as well as highlights shows on Saturday and Sunday (22:30).

BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra will provide comprehensive coverage.

Gary Lineker will present all of the action from Friday and Sunday's games while Dan Walker will lead presenting duties on Saturday.

A live Football Focus previewing the third-round matches is on Saturday at 12:15 on BBC One, followed by FA Cup Final Score.

Rounding off four days of Match of the Day, there will be a special edition for the live fourth-round draw on Monday, 8 January (19.00, BBC Two).

In addition, the website will provide live text commentaries covering every third-round game, as well as all the key team news, reports and reaction.

Third round games on the BBC

Friday, 5 January:

Liverpool v Everton, BBC One, kick-off 19:55 GMT.

Saturday, 6 January:

Fleetwood v Leicester, BBC One, 12:45 GMT.

Sunday, 7 January:

Newport v Leeds, BBC One Wales, 12:00 GMT.

Shrewsbury v West Ham, BBC One, 14:00 GMT.