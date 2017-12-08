Inverness CT v Falkirk postponed due to snow

ICT stadium

Saturday's Scottish Championship match between Inverness Caley Thistle and Falkirk has been postponed due to snow.

A pitch inspection was held at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness at 13:00 on Friday, after which the game was called off.

A date has yet to be confirmed for when the match will be played.

Inverness Caley Thistle are eighth in the table on 17 points after 15 matches, with Falkirk a place and eight points below them.

