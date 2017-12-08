BBC Sport - Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton is wary of in-form Cliftonville

Cliftonville have started to 'click' - Hamilton

  • From the section Irish

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton is impressed with job being done by his Cliftonville counterpart, Barry Gray.

Ahead of the meeting between the two sides at Solitude on Saturday, Cliftonville have won their last six Premiership matches.

"We knew that they were going to be a force this year and it's proved to be the case," Hamilton said.

