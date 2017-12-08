Aberdeen: Derek McInnes explains decision to rebuff Rangers

Derek McInnes insists he is "really happy" at Aberdeen and hopes things "settle down"

Derek McInnes has said he "wasn't prepared to walk away" from Aberdeen to join Premiership rivals Rangers.

The 46-year-old is remaining at Pittodrie after "weighing up" an approach from the Ibrox club.

"I had something to consider... but I feel that I wasn't prepared to walk away just yet," he told Red TV.

"I'm really happy here as everybody knows and I wasn't prepared to tarnish relationships I've built over the last wee while."

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne, who rebuffed Rangers' approach, declared himself the "happiest man in the world" that McInnes had decided to stay.

"Since the official approach was made on Tuesday, we quickly got it put to bed yesterday [Thursday]," the Aberdeen boss said.

"We want to get back to normal practice and we've tried to be as normal and professional as possible throughout it [the speculation]."

The Dons travel to Dundee in the Premiership on Friday, and McInnes added: "The focus should be on the game now and hopefully everything gets settled down. None of this has been of our own doing."

Rangers are seeking a replacement for Pedro Caixinha, with Graeme Murty currently in interim charge.