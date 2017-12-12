BBC Sport - Arsenal Women: Meet Joe Montemurro - the Gunners' new coach

Meet Joe Montemurro - Arsenal Women's new coach

Australian coach Joe Montemurro talks to the Women's Football Show about settling into life at Arsenal Women, the Ashes and his success with former side Melbourne City.

READ MORE: Arsenal Women appoint Australian as new manager

Available to UK users only.

