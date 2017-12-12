BBC Sport - Arsenal Women: Meet Joe Montemurro - the Gunners' new coach
Meet Joe Montemurro - Arsenal Women's new coach
- From the section Women's Football
Australian coach Joe Montemurro talks to the Women's Football Show about settling into life at Arsenal Women, the Ashes and his success with former side Melbourne City.
