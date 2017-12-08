BBC Sport - Harry Kewell says Crawley players feel his wrath

Crawley players will feel my wrath - Kewell

Crawley boss Harry Kewell discusses his management style with Mark Schwarzer, revealing he has an angry side.

WATCH MORE: Even Mourinho can't stop Man City - Osman's predictions

Watch more on Football Focus, Saturday 9 December from 12:00 GMT on BBC One and online.

Top videos

Video

Crawley players will feel my wrath - Kewell

Video

Manchester derby: Could City leave United behind?

Video

O'Sullivan survives Akani scare - 5 best shots

Video

Brilliant interception keeps Falcons' season alive

Video

Even Mourinho can't stop Man City - Osman's predictions

Video

BBC Unsung Hero: Mike Blake wins Welsh title

  • From the section Wales
Audio

Ronaldo targets Ballon d’Or above club trophies – Honigstein

Video

Allardyce brings a bit of sparkle to Everton - Sigurdsson

Video

Advent calendar: Boxer's son punches rival at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Shakhtar boss wears full Zorro outfit after Man City win

Video

Murphy eases to victory over Walden - five best shots

Video

Prosthetic feet designed for snowboarding

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired