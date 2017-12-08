BBC Sport - Premier League predictions: Richard Osman predicts big wins for Man City & Liverpool
Even Mourinho can't stop Man City - Osman's predictions
- From the section Football
Fulham fan and 'Pointless' presenter Richard Osman takes on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League predictions, tipping Manchester City and Liverpool to triumph in their respective derbies.
READ MORE: Lawro v Pointless presenter Richard Osman
Watch more on Football Focus, Saturday 9 October from 12:00 GMT on BBC One and online.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired