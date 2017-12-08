BBC Sport - Premier League predictions: Richard Osman predicts big wins for Man City & Liverpool

Even Mourinho can't stop Man City - Osman's predictions

Fulham fan and 'Pointless' presenter Richard Osman takes on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League predictions, tipping Manchester City and Liverpool to triumph in their respective derbies.

READ MORE: Lawro v Pointless presenter Richard Osman

Watch more on Football Focus, Saturday 9 October from 12:00 GMT on BBC One and online.

Top videos

Video

Even Mourinho can't stop Man City - Osman's predictions

Video

O'Sullivan survives Akani scare - 5 best shots

Video

BBC Unsung Hero: Mike Blake wins Welsh title

  • From the section Wales
Video

Allardyce brings a bit of sparkle to Everton - Sigurdsson

Video

Advent calendar: Boxer's son punches rival at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Shakhtar boss wears full Zorro outfit after Man City win

Video

Murphy eases to victory over Walden - five best shots

Video

Prosthetic feet designed for snowboarding

Video

Highlights: England lose to Argentina in quarter-finals

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Agonising! How Li missed out on a 147

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired