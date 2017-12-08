Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Derek McInnes, Aberdeen, Celtic, Glasgow Warriors

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Graeme Murty is the new favourite to be named Rangers manager after Derek McInnes decided to stay at Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)

McInnes, after being told by Dons chairman Stewart Milne he would have to resign if he wanted to open talks with Rangers, chose to stay at Aberdeen to preserve his legacy at the club and because he didn't feel wanted enough by the Ibrox board. (Daily Record)

In confirming that interim boss Murty will be in charge until at least the end of the year, the Ibrox club take a "thinly-veiled swipe" at McInnes by saying it was in his best interests to stay at Pittodrie as "moving to a massive club like Rangers is a big step". (Daily Record)

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson says the situation at the club is an "absolute shambles". (Herald)

Aberdeen youth coach Paul Sheerin says the players will take a huge lift from the news that McInnes is staying at Pittodrie. (Herald)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is convinced his side can now go on and secure a fourth successive second-place finish in the Premiership. (Herald)

Manager Mark Warburton refuses to comment on whether his Nottingham Forest side managed to take winger Barrie McKay from Rangers for £500,000 as a result of "bad management" from the Ibrox club. (Scotsman)

Roy Keane has criticised Celtic over their 1-0 home defeat by Anderlecht in the Champions League, branding the result "shocking" and the performance "really poor". (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie is relishing the chance to take on former Scotland boss Vern Cotter, who brings his Montpellier side to Scotstoun in the Champions Cup on Friday night. (Scotsman)

