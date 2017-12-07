Uefa Nations League: Wales could face Republic and Northern Ireland

Wales captain Ashley Williams clashes with Daryl Murphy of Republic of Ireland in Cardiff in October 2017
Wales' Ashley Williams and Republic of Ireland's Daryl Murphy clash in October's bruising World Cup qualifier

Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland risk being drawn in the same three-team pool for Uefa's inaugural Nations League next year.

All three are seeded to play in one of four pools in League B, and are in different pots for the draw.

The seedings and pots were confirmed on 7 December with the draw to be made on 24 January and the first matches to be played in September.

England will play in League A with Scotland in League C.

Northern Ireland and Wales met in the last 16 of Euro 2016 when Wales won 1-0.

Republic of Ireland ended Wales' chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia when they won 1-0 in Cardiff on 9 October.

Martin O'Neill's team missed out of the finals themselves when they were beaten by Denmark in a play-off over two legs.

Matches in the new league take the place of friendlies and Uefa say it "creates more meaningful and competitive matches for teams and a dedicated calendar and structure for national team football".

The competition provides four qualifying spots for Euro 2020 and will determine the composition of the draw pots for the subsequent Euro 2020 qualifiers.

By virtue of the format, lower-tier countries - the bottom 16 in the rankings - are now guaranteed one of the 24 qualifying slots for the European Championship finals.

There will also be promotion and relegation between divisions.

Tiers A and B will contain four groups of three, Tier C has one group of three and three groups of four while Tier D will contain four groups four teams.

England could end up in a group with Germany and the Netherlands, while Scotland might face Serbia, Finland and Estonia.

Uefa Nations League - League A
Pot 1Pot 2Pot 3
GermanyFrancePoland
PortugalEnglandIceland
BelgiumSwitzerlandCroatia
SpainItalyNetherlands
Uefa Nations League - League B
Pot 1Pot 2Pot 3
AustriaSwedenNorthern Ireland
WalesUkraineDenmark
RussiaRepublic of IrelandCzech Republic
SlovakiaBosnia and HerzegovinaTurkey
Uefa Nations League - League C
Pot 1Pot 2Pot 3Pot 4
HungaryGreece,MontenegroCyprus
RomaniaSerbiaIsraelEstonia
ScotlandAlbaniaBulgariaLithuania
SloveniaNorwayFinland
Uefa Nations League - League D
Pot 1Pot 2Pot 3Pot 4
AzerbaijanArmeniaKazakhstanAndorra
FYR MacedoniaLatviaMoldovaKosovo
BelarusFaroe IslandsLiechtensteinSan Marino
GeorgiaLuxembourgMaltaGibraltar

