Brighton v Crystal Palace: Police apologise for 'incorrect' weapons claim

Flares were let off inside the ground during the game, which finished goalless

Sussex Police have apologised for wrongly claiming weapons were found after crowd trouble during Brighton's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace last week.

Six people were arrested and two stewards were taken to hospital after the two sides met on 28 November.

Sussex Police said the next day that some fans had attempted to attend the game with "knives and knuckledusters".

But they now say no such items were recovered at the stadium.

"Sussex Police apologises to both clubs and their supporters," a statement said.

"The reference to weapons being found discarded at the stadium following the Brighton v Crystal Palace match on November 28 was based on information logged by our officers on the night and done so in good faith.

"Subsequently, it has been established that no such items were physically recovered at the stadium or in the city. We accept that this information was incorrect."

The statement was published on the same day a Crystal Palace supporters' group had issued a Freedom of Information request in relation to the claim Eagles fans were in possession of offensive weapons.