Jonny Evans: West Brom boss Alan Pardew 'fears' losing captain in January

Jonny Evans (second from right) helped West Brom keep a clean sheet against Crystal Palace in Alan Pardew's only game in charge so far

West Brom boss Alan Pardew says he "fears losing" captain Jonny Evans in the January transfer window.

The Baggies rejected £25m offers from Arsenal and Leicester in the summer, with Manchester City also bidding for the 29-year-old Northern Ireland centre-back.

He has 18 months left on his deal.

"There's interest in him because there was interest in the summer and it makes sense to stir it up. It makes good headlines for the media," Pardew said.

"Jonny's dealt with it in his way. He was terrific for me against Crystal Palace [in Pardew's first game, a 0-0 draw].

"You are never confident when you've got great players because other clubs want great players so your best players are always vulnerable.

"Jonny Evans is certainly one of them, and he's our captain. Do I want to lose him? Of course not. Do I fear losing him? Of course I do."

Former Manchester United and Sunderland defender Evans has played 13 times this season for West Brom, who are only one place outside the relegation zone.