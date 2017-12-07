Ballon d'Or 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to win fifth award

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo was named man of the match in the 2017 Champions League final

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or award for the fifth time - and the second year in a row.

Victory took the 32-year-old Portugal international level with 30-year-old Argentine Messi, who won the most recent of his five awards in 2015.

Messi's ex-Barcelona team-mate Neymar, now at Paris St-Germain, was third.

Last season, Ronaldo helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and their first La Liga title since 2012.

"This is something I look forward to every year," he said.

"Thanks to my Real Madrid team-mates. And I want to thank the rest of the people who helped me reach this level."

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Indoor bowls

Roll Up Session - Team Bowls
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Medway

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired