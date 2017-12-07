Continental Tyres Cup: Manchester City face Bristol City, Chelsea host Liverpool
Holders Manchester City face Bristol City in the Women's Continental Tyres Cup quarter-finals, as Chelsea host Liverpool and Reading go to Everton.
Arsenal - four-time winners of the cup, which began alongside the Women's Super League in 2011 - will host Sunderland.
After Wednesday's conclusion of the group stage, the draw separated the four group winners - Sunderland, Manchester City, Reading and Chelsea.
The ties will be played on either Saturday 16 or Sunday 17 December.
Only WSL 1 sides remain for the first knockout round, with all 20 of the clubs in WSL 1 and WSL 2 having been involved in the regionalised group stage.
Birmingham City - finalists last term - were one of two top-flight sides to be eliminated in the group stage, along with Yeovil Town.
Continental Tyres Cup quarter-final draw
Bristol City v Manchester City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Arsenal v Sunderland
Everton v Reading
