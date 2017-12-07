Continental Tyres Cup: Manchester City face Bristol City, Chelsea host Liverpool

Manchester City Women
In 2016, Manchester City Women won the Continental Tyres Cup for the second time

Holders Manchester City face Bristol City in the Women's Continental Tyres Cup quarter-finals, as Chelsea host Liverpool and Reading go to Everton.

Arsenal - four-time winners of the cup, which began alongside the Women's Super League in 2011 - will host Sunderland.

After Wednesday's conclusion of the group stage, the draw separated the four group winners - Sunderland, Manchester City, Reading and Chelsea.

The ties will be played on either Saturday 16 or Sunday 17 December.

Only WSL 1 sides remain for the first knockout round, with all 20 of the clubs in WSL 1 and WSL 2 having been involved in the regionalised group stage.

Birmingham City - finalists last term - were one of two top-flight sides to be eliminated in the group stage, along with Yeovil Town.

Continental Tyres Cup quarter-final draw

Bristol City v Manchester City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Arsenal v Sunderland

Everton v Reading

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.

Find out more

