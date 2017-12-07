Derek McInnes: Paul Sheerin preparing to lead Aberdeen in absence of manager

McInnes has been talking with Pittodrie chairman Stewart Milne since Rangers made their approach

Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin expects the future of Rangers target Derek McInnes to be resolved "by the close of play" on Thursday.

And he is preparing to be in charge for the Dons' visit to Dundee on Friday, with manager McInnes absent from training this week.

Rangers were on Tuesday denied permission to hold talks with McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty.

"The uncertainty over the situation is not ideal," said Sheerin.

"We are all hopeful Derek stays with the club but, as it stands, we are preparing for the game tomorrow.

"It's difficult to say that it hasn't affected the club. I'd be lying to say it was plain sailing but we just have to deal with it.

"We're just looking for clarity on the situation."

'Resolution today'

Asked what he had been told by those running the club, he replied: "Just that there will be a resolution at some stage today either way, whether the manager will be here or won't. Hopefully by the close of play today we'll have a decision on that."

Sheerin has senior management experience from a four-year spell with Arbroath

Under-20s head coach Sheerin, who played for the Dons between 2002-04, has been overseeing training along with fellow coach Barry Robson.

And the former Arbroath manager said the players have been "relatively relaxed".

"They will be desperate to put the sideshow to one side and put in a performance," he said.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insisted that "not a lot has changed", adding: "Training has been good, the usual tempo.

"We're focused on a big game since we need to get back to winning ways.

"Naturally, I would like the manager to stay. He brought me to the club. But if he does move on, that's football."

Aberdeen slipped to third in the Premiership following back-to-back defeats against Rangers last week.