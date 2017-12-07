Cheltenham: Striker George Lloyd signs professional contract

George Lloyd played the entire 90 minutes in Cheltenham's 3-1 defeat by Swansea Under-21s in August

Academy striker George Lloyd has signed a professional contract with League Two club Cheltenham Town.

The 17-year-old, who has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season, will remain at the club until 2020.

Lloyd, who joined the club's academy aged nine, made his debut earlier this season in the Checkatrade Trophy fixture against Swansea Under-21s.

"He's got a good footballing brain that is ahead of his years," Robins manager Gary Johnson said.