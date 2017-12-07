Ryan Jack: Three-match ban after Rangers lose appeal against red card
Rangers have failed with an appeal against the red card Ryan Jack received in Sunday's 2-1 win away to Aberdeen.
The midfielder was dismissed against his former club following a challenge on the Dons' Stevie May, catching the striker after winning the ball.
It was the fourth time this season the 25-year-old has been sent off, although two of those were later rescinded.
Jack will serve a three-game suspension, missing matches against Ross County, Hibs and St Johnstone.
There is a two-game penalty for serious foul play and an additional ban for it being his second ordering off of the campaign.
The red cards in August's 3-2 defeat by Hibernian and October's 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock were overturned, but his dismissal in September's 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical stood.