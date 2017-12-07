Ryan Jack: Three-match ban after Rangers lose appeal against red card

Willie Collum sent Ryan Jack off in the 56th minute of Rangers' win away to Aberdeen

Rangers have failed with an appeal against the red card Ryan Jack received in Sunday's 2-1 win away to Aberdeen.

The midfielder was dismissed against his former club following a challenge on the Dons' Stevie May, catching the striker after winning the ball.

It was the fourth time this season the 25-year-old has been sent off, although two of those were later rescinded.

Jack will serve a three-game suspension, missing matches against Ross County, Hibs and St Johnstone.

There is a two-game penalty for serious foul play and an additional ban for it being his second ordering off of the campaign.

The red cards in August's 3-2 defeat by Hibernian and October's 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock were overturned, but his dismissal in September's 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical stood.