Derek McInnes position 'untenable' at Aberdeen, says fans' group chairman

Derek McInnes is discussing his Aberdeen future following Rangers' approach

Derek McInnes' position as manager of Aberdeen is becoming "untenable", according to a fans' representative.

The 46-year-old was the subject of an approach from Rangers on Tuesday, with the Dons denying permission for talks.

McInnes has since met chairman Stewart Milne to discuss his future.

Dons' Supporters Together chairman Scott Barclay told BBC Scotland: "I fully expect that he [McInnes] won't be taking his press conference today or in charge of the team on Friday night."

Aberdeen are scheduled to hold a media conference at 13:00 GMT to preview their Premiership visit to Dens Park.

McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty were absent from training on Wednesday and again the following morning.

"Derek's a very clever man and he's managed the media as best as he could but there is one man in this whole situation that could have killed [the speculation] and that is Derek McInnes," added Barclay.

"His failure to come out and nail this down pretty much makes it clear he's waiting for things to be tidied up.

"Fans are tearing each other apart over the whole thing and it's not our making, or the club's.

"He's been backed to the hilt and given money to spend; considerably more than anyone in a long time.

"He was rewarded with a new contract after the Sunderland situation but here we go again."

McInnes spoke to Sunderland in the summer after a compensation fee was agreed but decided against a move to the English Championship.

He and Docherty then signed contract extensions until 2020.

"Derek has given us success, respectability and a sense of pride. If he feels it's the right move for him, then good luck to him," added Barclay.

"It does feel like there has been a [media] campaign orchestrated by the Rangers side and that's not done us any favours.

"A lot of it is supposition and it's been tiresome given the length of time it's carried on."