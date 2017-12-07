Scottish Gossip: Moussa Dembele, Celtic, Derek McInnes, Aberdeen, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brighton are weighing up a £20m offer for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele when next month's transfer window opens. (Daily Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will not be splashing out on a marquee signing in January to bolster the club's Europa League campaign. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic lead the chase to land St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan when transfer window opens, with the Paisley club keen on a deal that would see the 21-year-old loaned back for the rest of the season. (Sun)

Manager Derek McInnes spent last night locked in talks with Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne, with Rangers hoping to confirm his arrival today. (Sun)

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill could be a shock target for Aberdeen if Rangers finally land Derek McInnes. (Sun)

Aberdeen hero Joe Harper thinks Derek McInnes would be making a huge mistake if he leaves Pittodrie for Rangers. (Daily Mail)

Could Aberdeen look to Scotland target Michael O'Neill in the event of Derek McInnes leaving?

Aberdeen want Derek McInnes more than Rangers and taking the Ibrox job could ruin his reputation, says another former Dons striker Duncan Shearer. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers skipper Barry Ferguson insists talk of an Ibrox return as a coach working under Derek McInnes is a "lot of nonsense". (Daily Record)

MK Dons are keen on a move for former Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn, who is a free agent after an unsuccessful stint in South Korea, with Hibs, Hearts and the Pittodrie club all interested in the 30-year-old Northern Ireland international. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts owner Ann Budge vows to back manager Craig Levein in the January transfer window. (Daily Record)

Scotland captain Scott Brown is urging the SFA to hurry up and appoint a new national manager. (Sun)

Hibs are relishing the prospect of taking on Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen in space of a week, says full-back Lewis Stevenson. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish swimmer Dan Wallace admits there were times he thought about retiring from the sport after his suspension for a drink-driving offence. (Herald, subscription required)

Lisa Tobias is heading for the Commonwealth Games after swapping gymnastics for weightlifting. (Scotsman)