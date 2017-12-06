Paulo Fonseca: Shakhtar Donetsk boss celebrates win by wearing Zorro mask
-
- From the section European Football
Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca celebrated his team's 2-1 Champions League victory over Manchester City by wearing a Zorro mask.
The Ukrainian side inflicted City's first defeat in 29 matches to secure their place in the last 16 as Group F runners-up behind Pep Guardiola's side.
Fonseca had said he would dress up as Zorro - a fictional masked vigilante - if Shakhtar advanced.
The Portuguese wore a mask, hat and cape at his post-match news conference.
"This is the most joyful press conference of my career," Fonseca, who was recently linked with the Everton job, said.
"I feel great joy. I think not only Shakhtar's supporters but all Ukrainians have to be proud of our team."
This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser