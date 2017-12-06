Paulo Fonseca: Shakhtar Donetsk boss celebrates win by wearing Zorro mask

Paulo Fonseca has been manager of Shakhtar Donetsk since 2016

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca celebrated his team's 2-1 Champions League victory over Manchester City by wearing a Zorro mask.

The Ukrainian side inflicted City's first defeat in 29 matches to secure their place in the last 16 as Group F runners-up behind Pep Guardiola's side.

Fonseca had said he would dress up as Zorro - a fictional masked vigilante - if Shakhtar advanced.

The Portuguese wore a mask, hat and cape at his post-match news conference.

"This is the most joyful press conference of my career," Fonseca, who was recently linked with the Everton job, said.

"I feel great joy. I think not only Shakhtar's supporters but all Ukrainians have to be proud of our team."