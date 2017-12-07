Everton boss Sam Allardyce has given the club a spark - Gylfi Sigurdsson

Sigurdsson, right, has scored twice in 14 Premier League appearances this season

Liverpool v Everton Date: 10 December, 14:15 GMT Venue: Anfield Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC website, updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Gylfi Sigurdsson says new Everton boss Sam Allardyce has given the club "a little bit of spark" before the Merseyside derby on Sunday [14:15 GMT].

Everton face Liverpool having won their last two games since appointing Allardyce to succeed Ronald Koeman five weeks after he was first sacked.

But they play free-scoring Liverpool having not won at Anfield in 18 years.

"It's been too long," said the 28-year-old attacking midfielder. "Hopefully that will change this weekend."

Sigurdsson was part of the Iceland squad that knocked England out of Euro 2016 during an unlikely run to the quarter-finals in their first international tournament. They have also qualified for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

"You're speaking to someone from Iceland where you're the underdog in every game for your national team," Sigurdsson told BBC's Football Focus. "I personally know anything is possible."

The Toffees have moved up to 10th in the Premier League following a 4-0 win over West Ham and a 2-0 victory against Huddersfield.

Liverpool, who have won five of their last six league games, are fourth in the Premier League and moved into the last 16 of the Champions League with Wednesday's 7-0 thrashing of Spartak Moscow at Anfield.

Sigurdsson, a £45m summer signing from Swansea, said: "Sam's been good. Very direct.

"We know what he wants and he explains it very well. He looks after the players very well to get the best out of them. He's very experienced and I think that will benefit us."

The former Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Newcastle manager's appointment came with Everton struggling under caretaker manager David Unsworth.

"We're all used to being in the position where we change a manager and wait to get a permanent manager," added Sigurdsson. "For us as players it's quite simple.

"It would be an easy excuse for us to try and use that. It does tend to happen that when you get someone in something happens. A little bit of spark."

Sigurdsson says his own form has improved after the team as a whole got off to a "slow start".

"Confidence was not where it should be. Personally I was not scoring or setting up goals and I feel like that's my job to provide for the team. In the last few games I've managed to turn that around."

