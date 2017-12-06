Champions League and Europa League draws: Who can the British teams face next?

Liverpool scored 23 goals in six Champions League group matches

For the first time in Champions League history, there will be five English teams in the last 16 when the draw takes place on Monday.

Tottenham and Manchester City guaranteed top spots in their groups with a game to spare and Manchester United beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 on Tuesday to finish top of Group A.

Liverpool's emphatic 7-0 home win over Spartak Moscow on Wednesday ensured Jurgen Klopp's side would win Group E.

Chelsea were the only English side to finish as runners-up in their group as Antonio Conte's side missed out on top spot because of their head-to-head record against Group C winners Roma.

Clubs finishing first in their groups will be seeded and drawn against a second-placed team in the last 16. Teams from the same country, or from the same group, cannot face each other.

Third-placed teams move into the Europa League.

However, finishing first does not guarantee an easier tie in the next phase as Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City could all face one of Bayern Munich, Juventus or Real Madrid. Tottenham could get Bayern or Juventus, but not Real Madrid having been in the same group.

Chelsea will be hoping they get drawn against Besiktas, otherwise they will play either Paris St-Germain or Barcelona.

Potential opponents for English teams

Manchester United (Group A winners): Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto or Real Madrid.

Chelsea (Group C runners-up): Paris St-Germain, Barcelona or Besiktas.

Liverpool (Group E winners): Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto or Real Madrid.

Manchester City (Group F winners): Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Porto or Real Madrid.

Tottenham (Group H winners): Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk or Porto.

When is the draw?

The Champions League draw will take place at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, 11 December. The draw is set to start at 11:00 GMT, with the Europa League draw immediately afterwards at 12:00 GMT.

Champions League - where they finished

Champions League Group Winners Runners-up Third (Europa League) Eliminated A Manchester United Basel CSKA Moscow Benfica B Paris St-Germain Bayern Munich Celtic Anderlecht C Roma Chelsea Atletico Madrid Qarabag D Barcelona Juventus Sporting Lisbon Olympiakos E Liverpool Sevilla Spartak Moscow Maribor F Manchester City Shakhtar Donetsk Napoli Feyenoord G Besiktas Porto RB Leipzig Monaco H Tottenham Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund Apoel Nicosia

English clubs in the Champions League

Since 2003-04, seven different English clubs have appeared in the Champions League group stages a total of 55 times

They are Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Spurs and Leicester

In those 14 seasons, the teams reaching the group stages have qualified for the knockout stage 84% of the time

The highlight was season 2007-08, with Arsenal reaching the quarter-finals, Liverpool the semi-finals, and Manchester United beating Chelsea in the final

The low point was season 2012-13 when only Manchester United and Arsenal made the last 16 and both exited at that stage

The Europa League

Teams dropping from the Champions League into the last 32 of the Europa League: CSKA Moscow, Celtic, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Spartak Moscow, Napoli, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

They will be joined in the last 32 by the winners and runners-up from the 12 Europa League groups.

Arsenal are guaranteed to finish top of their group, but Everton have failed to make it out of the group phase, with Celtic coming into the competition after finishing third in Champions League Group B.

The final matches in the Europa League are played on Thursday and this is how things stand in the groups.

Europa League Group Winners Runners-up A Villarreal Slavia Prague or Astana B Dynamo Kiev or Partizan Belgrade Dynamo Kiev, Partizan Belgrade or Skenderbeu C Sporting Braga or Ludogorets Sporting Braga, Ludogorets or Istanbul Basaksehir D AC Milan AEK Athens, Austria Vienna or Rijeka E Atalanta or Lyon Atalanta or Lyon F Sheriff Tiraspol or Lokomotiv Moscow or FC Copenhagen Sheriff Tiraspol or Lokomotiv Moscow or FC Copenhagen G Steaua Bucharest or Viktoria Plzen Steaua Bucharest, Viktoria Plzen or Lugano H Arsenal Red Star Belgrade, Cologne or Bate Borisov I Red Bull Salzburg Marseille, Konyaspor or Vitoria Guimaraes J Ostersunds or Athletic Bilbao Ostersunds, Athletic Bilbao or Zorya Luhansk K Lazio Nice L Zenit St Petersburg or Real Sociedad Zenit St Petersburg or Real Sociedad

How does the Europa League draw work?

The 12 group winners and the four best third-ranked teams in the Europa League group stage are seeded. They will be drawn against the 12 group runners-up and the remaining third-placed Champions League sides.

No team can play a club from the same country or from the same Europa League group.