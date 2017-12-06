Ballymena United at home for Shield final against Crusaders

Ballymena won the County Antrim Shield in 2015/16 by beating Linfield

Ballymena United will have home advantage against Crusaders in the County Antrim Shield final after a toss to determine the venue.

The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 23 January.

Last year's final was switched to Ballymena after Linfield objected to the decider being played at the ground of their opponents Crusaders.

Linfield won to give David Healy his first trophy as a manager and they went on to add the league and cup double.

In this season's semi-finals, Ballymena beat Ards 3-0 while Crusaders saw off Carrick Rangers 1-0.