Rhian Brewster: Liverpool report alleged racial abuse of striker during youth game

Rhian Brewster scored a World Cup semi-final hat‑trick for England Under-17s against Brazil in October

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has alleged he was racially abused by a Spartak Moscow player during a Uefa Youth League game, his club says.

The England Under-17 international had to be calmed down by team-mates and staff at the end of Wednesday's match.

Brewster informed referee Mohammed Al-Hakim about the incident during the closing stages of Liverpool's 2-0 win.

The details were then passed on to the fourth official at Prenton Park, and Liverpool have complained to Uefa.

Brewster was a key part of the England squad that won the Under-17 World Cup in India in October, scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final against Brazil.

Liverpool Under-19 coach Steven Gerrard told the Liverpool Echo: "It's difficult for me to comment on it right now. It's something that the club will look into and deal with.

"I'd rather talk about Rhian Brewster's performance. I don't want to take any gloss off that because he was superb. The only thing that was missing from his performance was a goal."

In September, Liverpool's Nigeria-born attacker Bobby Adekanye was subjected to racist chants and gestures from Spartak supporters in Moscow.

European football's governing body Uefa charged Spartak, who had to partially close their academy stadium for their next Uefa Youth League fixture, leaving 500 seats empty.