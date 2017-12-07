Arsenal 6-0 Bate Borisov

Jack Wilshere has made four substitute appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League this season

Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott hope they have given manager Arsene Wenger a "selection headache" by impressing during Arsenal's comfortable Europa League win over Bate Borisov.

Neither midfielder Wilshere nor forward Walcott have started a Premier League game for the Gunners this season, but both found the net as Arsenal finished their Group H campaign with a comprehensive victory.

"There is plenty of competition when you play for Arsenal. We are doing our best to give the manager a headache to pick us for the team," Walcott said.

Wilshere, who scored his first goal since May 2015, added: "All we can do when we get our opportunity is give the manager a headache."

Wenger said: "Jack's moving forward. He's sharp, incisive and moving forward. For 70 minutes he was dominant in midfield on the creative side and that's very good news for us."

The Gunners, who had already secured top spot, went ahead with an angled finish from defender Mathieu Debuchy.

Walcott added Arsenal's second with a close-range finish and Wilshere then scored a fine goal after he cut on to his left foot inside the penalty area and arrowed the ball into the net.

Bate defender Denis Polyakov put Walcott's low cross into his own net after half-time before striker Olivier Giroud converted from the penalty spot following Nemanja Milunovic's trip on Walcott.

Mohamed Elneny added a sixth with a curling effort after being set up by Wilshere.

In the wake of Arsenal's 3-1 home defeat by Manchester United, this fixture represented a chance for some of their fringe players to impress.

Wenger made 11 changes from the side that lost to United in the Premier League, although the starting line-up still boasted plenty of experience.

Bate had a chance of qualifying for the knockout phase but did not present much of a test for the Gunners, who did not have to exert themselves to secure a routine victory.

In truth, the margin of victory probably could have been even greater given Arsenal managed 22 shots on goal.

Wilshere catches eye as three Ws press claims

Theo Walcott scored his fourth goal of the season against Bate Borisov

This was the first time Wilshere had found the net in an Arsenal shirt since the Gunners' 4-1 home win over West Brom - a gap of 928 days.

Wenger said after Arsenal had beaten Bate 4-2 on 28 September that the 25-year-old was "on his way back to his best".

Given Wilshere has only managed four appearances in the Premier League from the bench since then, the Frenchman's words might have proved a little premature.

Wilshere, who received a ticking-off from Wenger for going ice-skating with his family this week, certainly played some eye-catching passes and was clever in possession.

But, given the strength of the team from Belarus - Wilshere had the freedom of the Emirates at times, it may be best to reserve judgement.

Walcott's performance was also bright and, as well as his goal, he a close-range effort saved, curled a free-kick past the post and had a shot cleared off the line.

However, Welbeck looked short of match fitness and struggled to make much of an impact.

Europa League chance should not be sniffed at

This was the lowest crowd at Emirates Stadium since Arsenal moved from Highbury, with fewer than 30,000 in attendance.

It was considerably fewer than the 44,064 that attended Arsenal's 1-0 win over Doncaster in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in September.

The Europa League, it would appear, has not quite captured the imagination of the Arsenal fans compared to the Champions League.

It should be noted the Gunners managed just one final appearance - in 2006, when they lost to Barcelona - in 20 consecutive years of playing in the European Cup.

Perhaps the less illustrious sibling of the Champions League offers a realistic chance of some continental success for Wenger and can help spark a revival of their European fortunes.

Manchester United fans, players and manager Jose Mourinho embraced the competition, en route to victory last season.

The Portuguese in particular realised the importance of putting medals in the pockets of his players. Arsenal could do worse than follow that lead.

It has, after all, been 23 years since the Gunners last won a trophy in Europe - the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup.

Man of the match - Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere received plenty of pats on the back from his team-mates for an influential man-of-the match display. He showed plenty of intensity, intelligent movement and scored a fine goal

'Proud of the attitude' - what they said

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said: "The target was to finish the job well. It was important to focus on the quality and that is what we did.

"I am proud of the attitude and we maintained the quality to play together and the way Arsenal want to play football. That was positive."

Bate Borisov coach Aleksandr Yermakovich: "It was a totally different level for the team and it was very difficult for us.

"We were not prepared for this match, we were trying to play for our fans and play attacking football, sadly it didn't happen."

Debuchy ends 1082-day wait - the stats

Arsenal scored six or more goals in a European game within Uefa competition for only the sixth time in their history.

The Gunners ended their group stage with 13 points from six games (W4 D1 L1) - the only English team to have won more in a Europa League group stage were Tottenham (18) in 2013-14.

Mathieu Debuchy scored a competitive goal for Arsenal for the first time since 21 December 2014; 1082 days ago.

All three of Theo Walcott's Europa League goals for Arsenal this season have come in his two appearances against Bate Borisov.

What's next?

After this morale-boosting win, Arsenal will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League following last weekend's 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United with a tricky away trip to Southampton in Sunday's early kick-off (12:00 GMT).