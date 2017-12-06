Europa League - Group E
Apollon Limassol18:00Everton
Venue: GSP Stadium

Apollon Limassol v Everton

Sam Allardyce with Wayne Rooney
Everton is Sam Allardyce's seventh different managerial job in the Premier League

Everton boss Sam Allardyce will miss Thursday's Europa League match at Apollon Limassol in Cyprus because of a "pre-arranged medical appointment".

Allardyce, 63, was appointed as Ronald Koeman's successor on 30 November and his only game in charge so far was Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

First-team coaches Craig Shakespeare and Duncan Ferguson will take charge of the team for the trip.

Everton are bottom of Group E and unable to qualify for the last 32.

They have suffered four defeats in five games in the group stages of the competition.

Everton face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 7th December 2017

  • Apollon LimassolApollon Limassol18:00EvertonEverton
  • Slavia PragueSlavia Prague18:00FC AstanaFC Astana
  • VillarrealVillarreal18:00Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
  • Dynamo KievDynamo Kiev18:00Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
  • Young BoysYoung Boys18:00SkenderbeuSkenderbeu
  • Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir18:00Sporting BragaSporting Braga
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim18:00LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • Austria ViennaAustria Vienna18:00AEK AthensAEK Athens
  • HNK RijekaHNK Rijeka18:00AC MilanAC Milan
  • AtalantaAtalanta18:00LyonLyon
  • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen18:00Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol
  • ZlínZlín18:00Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal5320105511
2Slavia Prague52216518
3FC Astana52129727
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv501408-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev5311118310
2Partizan Belgrade52217528
3Skenderbeu512258-35
4Young Boys503257-23

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga531186210
2Ludogorets52216428
3Istanbul Basaksehir512257-25
4Hoffenheim511379-24

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan5320134911
2AEK Athens51406517
3Austria Vienna5113916-74
4HNK Rijeka5113912-34

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta5320134911
2Lyon5320113811
3Apollon Limassol5032511-63
4Everton5014415-111

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol52304229
2Lokomotiv Moscow52217438
3FC Copenhagen51315326
4Zlín502318-72

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Bucharest531185310
2Viktoria Plzen530211839
3Lugano5203710-36
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva511358-34

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal531184410
2Red Star Belgrade51312206
3Köln52037706
4BATE Borisov5122610-45

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg532071611
2Marseille52124407
3Konyaspor512235-25
4Vitória Guimarães511348-44

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK531173410
2Ath Bilbao52216518
3Zorya Luhansk520337-46
4Hertha Berlin511356-14

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio5410104613
2Nice530212669
3SV Zulte Waregem5113511-64
4Vitesse5023410-62

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg54101441013
2Real Sociedad54011531212
3Rosenborg5113510-54
4Vardar5005219-170
View full Europa League tables

