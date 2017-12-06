Apollon Limassol v Everton

Everton is Sam Allardyce's seventh different managerial job in the Premier League

Everton boss Sam Allardyce will miss Thursday's Europa League match at Apollon Limassol in Cyprus because of a "pre-arranged medical appointment".

Allardyce, 63, was appointed as Ronald Koeman's successor on 30 November and his only game in charge so far was Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

First-team coaches Craig Shakespeare and Duncan Ferguson will take charge of the team for the trip.

Everton are bottom of Group E and unable to qualify for the last 32.

They have suffered four defeats in five games in the group stages of the competition.

Everton face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Sunday.