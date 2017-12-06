Hamilton Academical: Martin Canning, David Templeton win November awards

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning and attacker David Templeton with the Scottish Premiership monthly awards for November 2017
Hamilton Academical's David Templeton, right, is enjoying a fine run of form under Martin Canning

Hamilton Academical boss Martin Canning and attacker David Templeton have been named November's Scottish Premiership manager and player of the month respectively by the league sponsors.

Canning guided Accies to their first league win over Rangers at Ibrox since 1926 during November.

Hamilton also picked up a point apiece at home to Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Templeton, 28, scored against the Dons and Rangers, and provided the assist for Hamilton's equaliser against Hibs.

After Saturday's fiery draw with Hearts at Tynecastle, Accies sit eighth in the top flight, with 17 points from 16 games. They are unbeaten in their last six league outings.

