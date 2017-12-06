Scottish Gossip: Derek McInnes, Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic, Brendan Rodgers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are not giving up on their pursuit of Derek McInnes and are set to test Aberdeen's resolve with second compensation bid of over £1m. (Sun)

Derek McInnes may be forced to resign from his position at Aberdeen if he wants to return to Rangers as the Pittodrie club refuse to grant permission for talks with their manager. (Daily Record)

Rangers will meet the compensation fee required to land Derek McInnes as their new boss. (Herald, subscription required)

Manager Brendan Rodgers admits Celtic have "a long way to go" after last night's Champions League loss to Anderlecht. (Daily Mail)

The Celtic boss says the Anderlecht defeat was "our reality check" as the Scottish Champions prepare to drop into the Europa League. (Times, subscription required)

Celtic progress to the Europa League despite losing five of their six Champions League group games

The SFA are set to step up their pursuit of Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill this week. (Sun)

If Derek McInnes joins Rangers, then St Mirren boss Jack Ross would be a perfect fit to replace him at Aberdeen, says former Dons midfielder Neale Cooper. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney insists talk of manager Derek McInnes going to Rangers has not adversely affected the players at Pittodrie. (Sun)

Midfielder Jason Holt insists that the Rangers squad would welcome a permanent position within the first-team coaching staff for current caretaker manager Graeme Murty when Pedro Caixinha's successor is unveiled. (Scotsman)

Hibernian defender Liam Fontaine is fit and ready to fight for a place after damaging ankle ligaments in September. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee expect to have Sofien Moussa fit for Friday night's meeting with Aberdeen after the striker limped out of the 2-0 victory at Ross County at the weekend. (Evening Telegraph)

Hearts are awaiting scan results to determine the extent of a knee injury to midfielder Arnaud Djoum. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland centre Huw Jones is looking forward to his Glasgow Warriors debut, 10 months after his signing was announced. (Scotsman)

Scotland's cricketers cannot afford to consider slipping up as they chase the one win from two ODIs with Kenya needed to secure a place at next year's World Cup Qualifier, says captain Kyle Coetzer. (Daily Express, print edition)

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill has refused to confirm or deny reports that star summer signing Robbie Fruean is on the verge of retirement due to health reasons. (Scotsman)