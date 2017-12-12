Newcastle United v Everton

Everton manager Sam Allardyce spent eight months in charge of Newcastle until January 2008.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is set to make his first start since early November after being among the substitutes at the weekend.

Paul Dummett remains sidelined with a long-standing hamstring injury.

Everton defenders Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane are both fit to start but Leighton Baines remains one of several absentees.

Yannick Bolasie made his return after more than a year out in an under-23s match on Monday but will not be risked.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Arlo White: "It's crunch time in Newcastle's season, both on and off the field. No win in seven games, including six defeats, has left them two points above the drop zone, and with Arsenal and Manchester City to face before the end of the year.

"Rafa Benitez desperately needs to strengthen in January, but with Mike Ashley in negotiations to sell the club to Amanda Staveley's group, it's uncertain who would foot the bill.

"Sam Allardyce returns to Tyneside almost 10 years since Ashley ended his short Magpies reign. Since his appointment at Goodison the Toffees have tightened up defensively, with only Mohamed Salah scoring against them.

"An away league win is long overdue, having gone 16 games without one."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "I don't expect it to be any easier than the Liverpool game. If you sit off for a second then teams will punish you.

"We have to be 100%. We have to play a difficult tactic. Our plan will be slightly different."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

With the run that Newcastle are on, with just one point from their past seven games, getting anything from this game would represent a bit of progress.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost six of their last seven matches against Everton, with the exception being a 3-2 victory at St. James' Park in December 2014.

The Toffees have won on three of their last four trips to Tyneside, including their last visit, a 1-0 win on Boxing Day in 2015.

Newcastle haven't scored a Premier League goal against Everton for four hours and 52 minutes.

There have been 15 red cards in this Premier League fixture.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have accrued just one point from their last seven league matches and have conceded 17 goals.

The Magpies have dropped a league-high 11 points from winning positions this season.

Rafael Benitez has lost three successive Premier League home games for the first time.

Benitez has never been beaten by Everton in seven Premier League home games, winning five of them.

He is unbeaten in all seven Premier League home matches against Sam Allardyce, including six victories.

Newcastle have one point fewer than at this stage of the 2015-16 season, when they were relegated.

The Magpies conceded nine league goals in 11 games with Jamaal Lascelles in their side but have let in 16 in five league games without him since he he got injured.

Everton

Everton are unbeaten in the Premier League under Sam Allardyce, winning one and drawing the other.

The Toffees are winless in their last five away league matches, drawing two and losing three.

Everton have earned four away points this season. Only Crystal Palace and West Ham have fewer.

Allardyce spent eight months in charge of Newcastle between May 2007 and January 2008. He won eight and lost 10 of his 24 games.

Allardyce has won only three of his 11 Premier League games at St James' Park as visiting manager.

Wayne Rooney has scored 14 Premier League goals against Newcastle - his equal-highest total against one particular opponent, alongside West Ham.

Rooney has scored six goals in his last seven league appearances.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored twice, assisted two goals and won two penalties in 427 minutes of Premier League action since the start of November.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 43% Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.