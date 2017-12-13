Southampton 1-4 Leicester City

Shinji Okazaki scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season against Southampton as he ended a run of six games without finding the net

Leicester manager Claude Puel experienced a comfortable victory on his return to former club Southampton thanks to two goals from striker Shinji Okazaki.

Puel was sacked by the Saints in June after just one season in charge, having guided the club to eighth place and the League Cup final.

The Frenchman, who took over at Leicester in October, celebrated without going over the top as the Foxes claimed their fourth consecutive win in style.

Leicester took an early lead at St Mary's with a fine individual goal from Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, who cut in from the left before striking a low powerful shot into the corner of the net.

Japan international Okazaki added a second just after the half-hour mark, pouncing from close range after Southampton failed to clear a shot from Christian Fuchs following a corner.

Puel's side were three goals ahead by half-time when defender Harry Maguire crossed for midfielder Andy King to tap in at the back post.

Southampton, much improved after the break, pulled a goal back after an hour through defender Maya Yoshida, who climbed highest in the six-yard box to head in Ryan Bertrand's corner kick.

But the visitors blunted any hopes of a Saints comeback when Jamie Vardy's cross picked out strike partner Okazaki's brilliant run and he finished emphatically.

Puel savours return to St Mary's

Claude Puel was replaced as Southampton manager by Mauricio Pellegrino

Puel's single season at Southampton, on the face of it, looked impressive, finishing eighth in the Premier League and taking his side to the League Cup final at Wembley, which they were unfortunate to lose to Manchester United.

And yet nobody was shocked when the 56-year-old was sacked at the conclusion of a campaign in which he failed to capture the imagination of the home support and suffered from accusations that the football his Southampton side produced was dull.

The statistic were hardly compelling, with Puel's Southampton scoring only three goals in his last seven Premier League matches at St Mary's - so what a contrast on his return as Leicester matched that tally inside 38 minutes.

Puel's Leicester are vibrant, lethal on the break and were committed to attack from the kick-off - a hallmark of his short time in charge.

And how Leicester's fans loved it, chanting "Are you glad you sacked Puel?" at their frustrated Southampton counterparts as his successor Mauricio Pellegrino felt the fury of the home fans.

Puel celebrated Leicester's goals with real delight without going over the top - but he must have been left with a real sense of pleasure after another satisfying night.

Mahrez back to his best

In the early stages of the season, Mahrez was a shadow of the brilliant attacker who helped to inspire their title victory in 2015-16 and won the recognition of his peers when he was named PFA Player Of The Year.

Mahrez was at the centre of transfer speculation right up until the window closed at the end of August - but the arrival of Puel has coincided with a return of the Algerian's finest form.

He has struck spectacularly at home to Tottenham and away at Newcastle recently and was on target to break the early deadlock in Southampton with a trademark low left-foot finish after a run that created his own space.

Mahrez also helped set up Okazaki for Leicester's fourth and produced a performance to warm Leicester City's travelling support on a bitterly cold and wet night.

The transfer speculation may spark up again when the transfer window opens in January - but for now Leicester and Puel will simply be delighted to have a mercurial talent back on peak form.

Miserable night for Pellegrino

Southampton's night went rapidly downhill after the first couple of minutes in which they managed to cause Leicester's defence minor anxiety.

Once Leicester settled down and got the measure of Southampton, their pace, width and speed on the counter-attack reduced the home defence to a disorganised shambles, including centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

As Southampton's performance deteriorated, so the discontent of the home fans became more obvious, especially with a deafening chorus of jeers at half-time.

Yoshida's goal offered the briefest of hope for Southampton and they almost grabbed a second when Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel blocked Charlie Austin's shot miraculously at the far post.

In reality, they were outclassed from start to finish and Leicester only emphasised the gulf between the sides by increasing the tempo to quickly restore their three-goal advantage through Okazaki.

Pellegrino stood disconsolately in his technical area as he looked out at a near-deserted St Mary's at the final whistle with only four league wins this season.

This was a night that belonged to a Saints manager past rather than a Saints manager present.

Man of the match - Riyad Mahrez

The Algeria winger looks back to the scintillating form which inspired Leicester to the Premier League title and his superb goal - his fifth of the season - put the gloss on a fine individual display

What's next?

Leicester host Crystal Palace in Saturday's early kick-off (12:30 GMT) while later that afternoon at 15:00 GMT Southampton face Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.