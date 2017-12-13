Swansea City 0-4 Manchester City

Manchester City's David Silva scored for the third consecutive game

Premier League leaders Manchester City extended their record-breaking run of consecutive top-flight wins to 15 with a stylish dismantling of bottom side Swansea City.

David Silva elegantly flicked the fluent visitors in front from close range before Kevin de Bruyne's whipped free-kick evaded several players on its way in.

The procession continued after the interval as the exemplary Silva delicately scooped the ball over Lukasz Fabianski for City's third.

Sergio Aguero then surged into the penalty area and drove in a late fourth goal to consolidate City's 11-point lead at the top of the table at a glum Liberty Stadium.

Swansea's sixth defeat from nine home league matches this season leaves them rooted to the foot of the table, two points adrift of safety.

Slick City march on

City stretched their lead in the Premier League to a commanding 11 points with a 14th successive league win - a new record for the English top flight - in Sunday's derby against Manchester United.

Their rowdy celebrations at Old Trafford irked United manager Jose Mourinho, who had milk thrown at him in the aftermath and later said he believed City had shown a lack of respect by playing music loudly in their changing room.

City boss Pep Guardiola said he was not sorry if it was only Mourinho who took offence and, in the hours leading up to their match against Swansea, it was notable in the bowels of the Liberty Stadium that music was once again blaring out of City's changing room.

Forgetting any distractions in the build-up, the visitors were immediately into the groove, with the recalled Aguero firing wide and Fernandinho's crisp low volley well saved by Fabianski.

But the Poland goalkeeper was stranded when an inswinging cross from Bernardo Silva found his namesake David unmarked and unhurried as he nonchalantly back-heeled the ball into the net.

Guardiola's men had barely broken sweat by the time they doubled their lead, De Bruyne's whipped free-kick sneaking through a crowd of bodies and beyond an unsighted Fabianski.

Given their 2-0 half-time advantage, City may have been tempted to ease off after the restart but, if anything, they increased the intensity as they continued to drive towards Swansea's penalty area.

Their dominance owed much to the magic of their captain Silva, who played a deft one-two with Raheem Sterling before artfully lifting the ball over Fabianski for the third goal.

Aguero joined in the fun late on, collecting a pass from Yaya Toure before driving into the Swans' box and finishing decisively into the bottom corner to give City their 52nd Premier League goal of the season in just their 17th match of the campaign.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker loved the performance from Manchester City's David Silva

Swansea stay bottom

The mood in the Swansea side will have been happier than it was a week earlier, with Saturday's vital win over West Brom - their first since October - easing the pressure on head coach Paul Clement.

The three points also lifted the Welsh side off the foot of the Premier League table, only for Crystal Palace's dramatic late victory against Watford on Tuesday to move Clement's men back to the bottom.

Although their home record of five defeats, two wins and a draw offered little hope, Swansea had at least demonstrated at times this season - such as the goalless draw at Tottenham - that they had the capacity to frustrate illustrious opponents.

However, any thoughts of an upset on this occasion were swiftly put to rest.

Swansea could not lay a glove on City and, although better teams have also been undone by Guardiola's often irresistible charges, Clement will have been disappointed with his side's meek display.

They lacked tenacity defensively and could not keep possession for any meaningful length of time, which meant they were constantly under pressure from their frighteningly skilful opponents.

Swansea's survival will not depend on fixtures against teams as powerful as City but, if they are to avoid relegation again this season, they will need to play with more fire and belief than they did on this occasion.

Swansea's struggles were summed up by the performance of their striker Wilfried Bony, who only touched the ball once in the Manchester City penalty area

Man of the match - David Silva (Manchester City)

It was a masterful display from David Silva as he orchestrated matters in midfield and scored two delightful goals.

David Silva has scored five times for Manchester City this season

Swansea's home woe continues - the stats

Manchester City have won 13 and lost only one of their last 16 matches between the clubs in all competitions.

Swansea have only gained seven points at home, the worst record of any team in the Premier League.

City have set an English top-flight record of 15 successive league wins within a single season. They had previously held the record along with Arsenal's 14-match winning run between February and August 2002.

Manchester City have won all nine away league matches in 2017-18.

Kevin de Bruyne has now been involved in 13 goals (five goals, eight assists) in his 14 Premier League appearances since the start of September.

David Silva has been involved in 13 Premier League goals in 17 games this season (five goals, eight assists) - already more than in the whole of 2016-17 (11 goal involvements in 34 games).

'Manchester City won't get complacent' - what they said

Swansea City manager Paul Clement said: "At times it was horrible to be on the sideline watching that, seeing my side trying but suffering for long periods.

"They're not the games that will decide our season but it was hard to watch at times because they were so dominant. For me, they (Manchester City) are one of the best sides I've ever come across - so many good athletes, so many intelligent footballers and it's really hard to pin them down.

"We actually had some attempts on their goal so I'm disappointed we didn't get on the scoresheet but they were a far superior side to us. We've got to put it to one side. We have got Everton away (next) and we've got to try and pick something up there."

Asked if Swansea will spend money in the January transfer window, Clement answered: "If we're going to sustain Premier League status, that's a must."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said: "Considering we have had a lot of games in our legs, a demanding game at Old Trafford three days ago, we were solid, we were serious and we made a good performance.

"When the team play good we are happy and we understand what we want to do. We play good inside, outside. I'm so happy for David (Silva), we cannot disguise his quality but in the past he didn't score too many goals, but he's sharp and in an amazing condition."

Asked if complacency could affect his team, Guardiola replied: "That is not going to happen. We are so demanding for our players.

"We can lose, we can drop points but complacency, it has never happened in the past, the present or the future. Winning 15 games in a row gives us a lot of confidence. If people are happy watching us that is the best gift."

What's next?

Swansea's next game is on Monday, 18 December (20:00 BST) with an away match against Everton.

This was the first of three matches for Manchester City in a week. They play at home against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, 16 December (17:30 GMT) and then face an away tie at Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, 19 December (19:45 GMT).