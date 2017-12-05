Checkatrade Trophy: Leicester City field £45m Under-21 side in Scunthorpe win

Kelechi Iheanacho joined Leicester from Manchester City for £25m this summer - more than 50 times the record fee paid by opponents Scunthorpe United

Leicester City fielded an Under-21 side with six over-age players, three internationals and transfer fees worth around £45m in their 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy second-round win at Scunthorpe.

Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho started up front alongside Leonardo Ulloa as City edged past the League One side.

Two youngsters - George Thomas and Sam Hughes - put City into an early lead.

Kevin van Veen pulled one back for the Iron just before the break, although just 824 fans were there to see it.

As well as 31-year-old Ulloa and 21-year-old Iheanacho, goalkeeper Ben Hamer (30), Ghanaian international Daniel Amartey (22), Austria's Aleksandar Dragovic (26) and former France Under-21 player Yohan Benalouane (30) also featured as Leicester made the last 16.

But the other two Premier League academy sides bowed out as the tournament continued to suffer poor crowds.

West Ham's youngsters went down 4-0 at Luton Town in front of just 1,670 fans, while Swansea City's academy side were beaten 3-2 by League One's Charlton Athletic at a sparsely populated Liberty Stadium - the Swans did not release an attendance figure.

Lincoln City had the biggest attendance of the night with 3,026 as they beat Accrington 3-2, while League Two sides Yeovil Town and Forest Green Rovers both had wins over League One opposition.

The combined attendance of the nine games where clubs did reveal a figure was 11,323 - an average of just 1,258 per game.

Results

Gillingham 1-2 Oxford United

Swansea City U21 2-3 Charlton Athletic

Bradford City 0-1 Oldham Athletic

Fleetwood Town 2-0 Chesterfield

Lincoln City 3-2 Accrington Stanley

Luton Town 4-0 West Ham United U21

Port Vale 1-2 Shrewsbury Town

Scunthorpe United 1-2 Leicester City U21

Swindon Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers

Yeovil Town 2-0 AFC Wimbledon