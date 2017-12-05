Champions League - Group C
Roma1FK Qarabag0

Roma v FK Qarabag

Line-ups

Roma

  • 1Ramses Becker
  • 24Florenzi
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 11Kolarov
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 16De Rossi
  • 6Strootman
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 72'minutes
  • 9DzekoBooked at 61mins
  • 8PerottiSubstituted forPellegriniat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 14Schick
  • 15Moreno
  • 21Gonalons
  • 28Skorupski
  • 30Santos da Silva

FK Qarabag

  • 13Sehic
  • 5Medvedev
  • 32YunuszadaBooked at 61mins
  • 52RzezniczakBooked at 88mins
  • 77GuerrierBooked at 42mins
  • 2Qarayev
  • 22IsmayilovSubstituted forQuintana Sosaat 76'minutes
  • 8Marcos MaderaBooked at 57mins
  • 20Almeida de Oliveira
  • 11MadatovSubstituted forRamazanovat 85'minutes
  • 9NdlovuSubstituted forSeydaevat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kanibolotskiy
  • 7Amirquliyev
  • 30Huseynov
  • 44Ramazanov
  • 90Seydaev
  • 91Diniyev
  • 99Quintana Sosa
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamFK Qarabag
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home20
Away3
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home14
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 1, FK Qarabag 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 1, FK Qarabag 0.

Offside, FK Qarabag. Jakub Rzezniczak tries a through ball, but Míchel is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerson.

Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wilde-Donald Guerrier (FK Qarabag).

Booking

Jakub Rzezniczak (FK Qarabag) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gerson (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jakub Rzezniczak (FK Qarabag).

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Qarabag. Aghabala Ramazanov replaces Mahir Madatov.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Qarabag. Ramil Seydaev replaces Dino Ndlovu.

Attempt saved. Míchel (FK Qarabag) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilde-Donald Guerrier with a cross.

Attempt missed. Kevin Strootman (Roma) left footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini replaces Diego Perotti.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Elvin Yunuszada (FK Qarabag).

Substitution

Substitution, FK Qarabag. Dani Quintana replaces Afran Ismayilov.

Attempt blocked. Gerson (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Gerson replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.

Offside, FK Qarabag. Maksim Medvedev tries a through ball, but Míchel is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Dino Ndlovu.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.

Attempt saved. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Edin Dzeko (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Elvin Yunuszada (FK Qarabag) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Elvin Yunuszada.

Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Perotti.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Elvin Yunuszada.

Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.

Booking

Míchel (FK Qarabag) is shown the yellow card.

(Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Míchel (FK Qarabag).

Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Míchel (FK Qarabag).

Goal!

Goal! Roma 1, FK Qarabag 0. Diego Perotti (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool5230166109
2Sevilla5221111108
3Spartak Moscow51319636
4NK Maribor5023215-132

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001331015
2Shakhtar Donetsk530278-19
3Napoli520310916
4Feyenoord5005313-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas532094511
2FC Porto521210827
3RB Leipzig52129907
4Monaco5023411-72

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham5410124813
2Real Madrid5311145910
3B Dortmund5023510-52
4Apoel Nicosia5023214-122
