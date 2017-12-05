Match ends, Roma 1, FK Qarabag 0.
Roma v FK Qarabag
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Ramses Becker
- 24Florenzi
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 11Kolarov
- 4Nainggolan
- 16De Rossi
- 6Strootman
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 72'minutes
- 9DzekoBooked at 61mins
- 8PerottiSubstituted forPellegriniat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Pellegrini
- 14Schick
- 15Moreno
- 21Gonalons
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
FK Qarabag
- 13Sehic
- 5Medvedev
- 32YunuszadaBooked at 61mins
- 52RzezniczakBooked at 88mins
- 77GuerrierBooked at 42mins
- 2Qarayev
- 22IsmayilovSubstituted forQuintana Sosaat 76'minutes
- 8Marcos MaderaBooked at 57mins
- 20Almeida de Oliveira
- 11MadatovSubstituted forRamazanovat 85'minutes
- 9NdlovuSubstituted forSeydaevat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kanibolotskiy
- 7Amirquliyev
- 30Huseynov
- 44Ramazanov
- 90Seydaev
- 91Diniyev
- 99Quintana Sosa
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 1, FK Qarabag 0.
Offside, FK Qarabag. Jakub Rzezniczak tries a through ball, but Míchel is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerson.
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wilde-Donald Guerrier (FK Qarabag).
Booking
Jakub Rzezniczak (FK Qarabag) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gerson (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jakub Rzezniczak (FK Qarabag).
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Qarabag. Aghabala Ramazanov replaces Mahir Madatov.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Qarabag. Ramil Seydaev replaces Dino Ndlovu.
Attempt saved. Míchel (FK Qarabag) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilde-Donald Guerrier with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kevin Strootman (Roma) left footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini replaces Diego Perotti.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elvin Yunuszada (FK Qarabag).
Substitution
Substitution, FK Qarabag. Dani Quintana replaces Afran Ismayilov.
Attempt blocked. Gerson (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Gerson replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.
Offside, FK Qarabag. Maksim Medvedev tries a through ball, but Míchel is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Dino Ndlovu.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.
Attempt saved. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Edin Dzeko (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Elvin Yunuszada (FK Qarabag) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Elvin Yunuszada.
Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Perotti.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Elvin Yunuszada.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.
Booking
Míchel (FK Qarabag) is shown the yellow card.
(Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Míchel (FK Qarabag).
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Míchel (FK Qarabag).
Goal!
Goal! Roma 1, FK Qarabag 0. Diego Perotti (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.