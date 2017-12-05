Match ends, Benfica 0, Basel 2.
Benfica v FC Basel
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Benfica
- 1Svilar
- 8Pereira dos Santos
- 2López
- 33Jardel
- 19Eliseu
- 90Antunes Carvalho
- 7SamarisBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMagalhães de Almeidaat 73'minutes
- 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forBarbosa Almeidaat 73'minutes
- 17Zivkovic
- 14Seferovic
- 84Cupido GoncalvesSubstituted forGonçalves Oliveiraat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Luisão
- 9Jiménez
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 11Barbosa Almeida
- 27Rafa Silva
- 30Semedo Varela
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
FC Basel
- 1Vaclik
- 17Suchy
- 36AkanjiBooked at 63mins
- 23Balanta
- 5Lang
- 34XhakaBooked at 9mins
- 7Zuffi
- 28PetrettaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forRiveros Galeanoat 82'minutes
- 11SteffenSubstituted forFranssonat 90+4'minutes
- 19OberlinSubstituted forBuaat 88'minutes
- 24Elyounoussi
Substitutes
- 13Salvi
- 15Fransson
- 22Ajeti
- 25Riveros Galeano
- 27Manzambi
- 30Itten
- 33Bua
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica 0, Basel 2.
Corner, Basel. Conceded by João Carvalho.
Substitution
Substitution, Basel. Alexander Fransson replaces Renato Steffen.
Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (Basel) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Éder Balanta following a fast break.
Foul by Gabriel (Benfica).
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. João Carvalho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel.
Attempt blocked. Jonas (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marek Suchy.
Attempt blocked. Jonas (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Carvalho.
Substitution
Substitution, Basel. Kevin Bua replaces Dimitri Oberlin.
Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Carvalho.
Attempt missed. Michael Lang (Basel) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Gabriel (Benfica) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Douglas.
Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marek Suchy (Basel).
Substitution
Substitution, Basel. Blás Riveros replaces Raoul Petretta.
Foul by Lisandro López (Benfica).
Manuel Akanji (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Michael Lang.
Attempt saved. Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Carvalho.
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
Taulant Xhaka (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Haris Seferovic (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Basel).
Foul by Gabriel (Benfica).
Dimitri Oberlin (Basel) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (Basel) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jardel (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrija Zivkovic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Raoul Petretta (Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gabriel (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Raoul Petretta (Basel).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Gabriel replaces Pizzi.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. André Almeida replaces Andreas Samaris.
Lisandro López (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Taulant Xhaka (Basel).
Foul by Andreas Samaris (Benfica).
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica).