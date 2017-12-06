BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Arsenal beat Chelsea in FA Cup final
Advent calendar: Arsenal beat Chelsea in FA Cup final
- From the section FA Cup
Day six of BBC Sport's advent calendar sees Arsenal win the FA Cup for a record 13th time, beating Chelsea in a thrilling final at Wembley to deny the Blues a league and cup double.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
