BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Arsenal beat Chelsea in FA Cup final

Advent calendar: Arsenal beat Chelsea in FA Cup final

  • From the section FA Cup

Day six of BBC Sport's advent calendar sees Arsenal win the FA Cup for a record 13th time, beating Chelsea in a thrilling final at Wembley to deny the Blues a league and cup double.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Available to UK users only.

FA Cup Highlights

Video

Advent calendar: Arsenal beat Chelsea in FA Cup final

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch the goal you voted best of FA Cup second round

Video

Relive this eight-goal Merseyside cup thriller

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Slough Town 0-4 Rochdale

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Second Round

Video

Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 3-3 Crewe Alexandra

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Woking 1-1 Peterborough United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Bizarre goals, bad jokes, lookalikes & FA Cup funnies

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Coventry City 3-0 Boreham Wood

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 Leatherhead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Scunthorpe United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Gateshead 0-5 Luton Town

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: AFC Wimbledon 3-1 Charlton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Mansfield Town 3-0 Guiseley

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Newport County 2-0 Cambridge United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford FC

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Notts County 3-2 Oxford City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Forest Green Rovers 3-3 Exeter City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Stevenage 5-2 Swindon Town

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Bradford City 3-1 Plymouth Argyle

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: MK Dons 4-1 Maidstone United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Morecambe

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Gillingham 1-1 Carlisle United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Port Vale 1-1 Yeovil Town

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Guiseley shock Accrington on penalties

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Billericay Town 1-3 Leatherhead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

I haven’t got out of first gear - Tamplin

Video

Highlights: Non-league Woking stun League One Bury

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Tranmere 0-5 Peterborough Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

That's passion! Truro fans' epic journey

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Best goals from the FA Cup first round

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Backflips, flares, worldies & FA Cup funnies

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: AFC Fylde 4-2 Kidderminster Harriers

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Lincoln City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Barnet

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Boreham Wood stun Blackpool in FA Cup

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Bradford City 2-0 Chesterfield

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Cambridge United 1-0 Sutton United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Carlisle United 3-2 Oldham Athletic

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Charlton Athletic 3-1 Truro City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Cheltenham 2-4 Maidstone United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Colchester United 0-1 Oxford City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Coventry City 2-0 Maidenhead United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Crewe 2-1 Rotherham

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Dartford 1-5 Swindon Town

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Ebbsfleet Utd 2-6 Doncaster Rovers

  • From the section FA Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired