St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen

Aberdeen secured a second 3-0 win over St Johnstone this season as Adam Rooney, Kari Arnason and Ryan Christie all got on the score sheet.

Greg Stewart and Rooney linked up to open the scoring for the Dons.

Stevie May rattled the crossbar before Icelander Arnason's close-range header found the net.

On-loan Celtic player Ryan Christie's 22-yard free kick took a slight deflection before sailing past Zander Clark to make it 3-0.

