Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone0Aberdeen3

St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen

Kari Arnason (14) rises at the back post to head in the second goal of the evening
Kari Arnason first goal for the Dons came in a 2-2 draw at Hamilton in November

Aberdeen secured a second 3-0 win over St Johnstone this season as Adam Rooney, Kari Arnason and Ryan Christie all got on the score sheet.

Greg Stewart and Rooney linked up to open the scoring for the Dons.

Stevie May rattled the crossbar before Icelander Arnason's close-range header found the net.

On-loan Celtic player Ryan Christie's 22-yard free kick took a slight deflection before sailing past Zander Clark to make it 3-0.

More to follow.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

  • 12Clark
  • 19Foster
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 6Anderson
  • 3Tanser
  • 11O'HalloranBooked at 14mins
  • 8DavidsonSubstituted forCumminsat 25'minutes
  • 18Paton
  • 10WotherspoonSubstituted forAlstonat 77'minutes
  • 21ScougallSubstituted forThomsonat 63'minutes
  • 9MacLean

Substitutes

  • 1Mannus
  • 4Alston
  • 20McClean
  • 23Gordon
  • 26Craig
  • 27Thomson
  • 29Cummins

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 5O'Connor
  • 19McKenna
  • 3ShinnieBooked at 38mins
  • 14Arnason
  • 7McLean
  • 8StewartSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 72'minutes
  • 83MaySubstituted forConsidineat 61'minutes
  • 22Christie
  • 9RooneySubstituted forMaynardat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Considine
  • 6Reynolds
  • 10Maynard
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 15Wright
  • 18Ball
  • 20Rogers
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
2,911

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 3.

Attempt missed. Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.

Attempt blocked. Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.

Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).

Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Blair Alston (St. Johnstone).

Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Graham Cummins (St. Johnstone).

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Nicky Maynard replaces Adam Rooney.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Blair Alston replaces David Wotherspoon.

Foul by Kári Arnason (Aberdeen).

David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Greg Stewart.

Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Craig Thomson replaces Stefan Scougall.

Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Andrew Considine replaces Stevie May.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 3. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Scougall (St. Johnstone).

Foul by Paul Paton (St. Johnstone).

Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Christie (Aberdeen).

Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Richard Foster.

Attempt missed. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 2.

Attempt saved. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17125041113041
2Rangers18113437201736
3Aberdeen1811342820836
4Hibernian188642721630
5Hearts186661719-224
6Motherwell177282425-123
7St Johnstone176381726-921
8Kilmarnock184772126-519
9Hamilton184592430-617
10Ross County1844101728-1116
11Dundee1843111729-1215
12Partick Thistle173591631-1514
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired