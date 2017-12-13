Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 3.
St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen
Aberdeen secured a second 3-0 win over St Johnstone this season as Adam Rooney, Kari Arnason and Ryan Christie all got on the score sheet.
Greg Stewart and Rooney linked up to open the scoring for the Dons.
Stevie May rattled the crossbar before Icelander Arnason's close-range header found the net.
On-loan Celtic player Ryan Christie's 22-yard free kick took a slight deflection before sailing past Zander Clark to make it 3-0.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
- 12Clark
- 19Foster
- 5Shaughnessy
- 6Anderson
- 3Tanser
- 11O'HalloranBooked at 14mins
- 8DavidsonSubstituted forCumminsat 25'minutes
- 18Paton
- 10WotherspoonSubstituted forAlstonat 77'minutes
- 21ScougallSubstituted forThomsonat 63'minutes
- 9MacLean
Substitutes
- 1Mannus
- 4Alston
- 20McClean
- 23Gordon
- 26Craig
- 27Thomson
- 29Cummins
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 5O'Connor
- 19McKenna
- 3ShinnieBooked at 38mins
- 14Arnason
- 7McLean
- 8StewartSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 72'minutes
- 83MaySubstituted forConsidineat 61'minutes
- 22Christie
- 9RooneySubstituted forMaynardat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Considine
- 6Reynolds
- 10Maynard
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 15Wright
- 18Ball
- 20Rogers
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 2,911
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 3.
Attempt missed. Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.
Attempt blocked. Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Blair Alston (St. Johnstone).
Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Graham Cummins (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Nicky Maynard replaces Adam Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Blair Alston replaces David Wotherspoon.
Foul by Kári Arnason (Aberdeen).
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Greg Stewart.
Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Craig Thomson replaces Stefan Scougall.
Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Andrew Considine replaces Stevie May.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 3. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Scougall (St. Johnstone).
Foul by Paul Paton (St. Johnstone).
Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Christie (Aberdeen).
Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Richard Foster.
Attempt missed. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 2.
Attempt saved. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.