Hibernian 1-2 Rangers

Josh Windass drilled home an equalising goal for Rangers

Rangers came from a goal down to stun profligate Hibernian at Easter Road, and win their fourth Scottish Premiership match in a row.

Two goals in five first-half minutes from Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos cancelled out Lewis Stevenson's deflected ninth-minute opener.

Morelos, at one end, and Simon Murray, at the other, should have scored from close range soon after the break.

Brandon Barker twice struck the post, as Hibs toiled in vain to level.

The hosts had a penalty appeal turned down when Gers substitute David Bates controlled a cross with his left arm inside the box.

Second-placed Rangers remain level on points with Aberdeen, five behind leaders Celtic and six ahead of Hibs, who sit fourth.

