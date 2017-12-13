Match ends, Hibernian 1, Rangers 2.
Hibernian 1-2 Rangers
-
Rangers came from a goal down to stun profligate Hibernian at Easter Road, and win their fourth Scottish Premiership match in a row.
Two goals in five first-half minutes from Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos cancelled out Lewis Stevenson's deflected ninth-minute opener.
Morelos, at one end, and Simon Murray, at the other, should have scored from close range soon after the break.
Brandon Barker twice struck the post, as Hibs toiled in vain to level.
The hosts had a penalty appeal turned down when Gers substitute David Bates controlled a cross with his left arm inside the box.
Second-placed Rangers remain level on points with Aberdeen, five behind leaders Celtic and six ahead of Hibs, who sit fourth.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 24McGregor
- 25AmbroseBooked at 57mins
- 4Hanlon
- 17Boyle
- 10McGeouch
- 7McGinn
- 16Stevenson
- 15MurraySubstituted forWhittakerat 88'minutes
- 32ShawSubstituted forBarkerat 51'minutes
- 28Stokes
Substitutes
- 3Whittaker
- 6Bartley
- 8Slivka
- 20Barker
- 33Murray
- 36Porteous
- 41Dabrowski
Rangers
- 1FoderinghamBooked at 81mins
- 2Tavernier
- 22Bruno Alves
- 6Wilson
- 3John
- 40McCrorieBooked at 24mins
- 23HoltBooked at 74mins
- 35BarjonasBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBatesat 73'minutes
- 11WindassBooked at 87mins
- 20MorelosSubstituted forHerreraat 84'minutes
- 9MillerSubstituted forCandeiasat 15'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Herrera
- 17Hodson
- 19Kranjcar
- 21Candeias
- 24Bates
- 27Peña
- 32Kelly
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 20,057
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Rangers 2.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Danny Wilson.
Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Eduardo Herrera (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Steven Whittaker replaces Simon Murray.
Booking
Josh Windass (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Windass (Rangers).
John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eduardo Herrera (Rangers).
Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
Eduardo Herrera (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Eduardo Herrera replaces Alfredo Morelos.
Booking
Wes Foderingham (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Brandon Barker (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Brandon Barker (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Candeias (Rangers).
Simon Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Wilson (Rangers).
Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
Ross McCrorie (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jason Holt (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Windass (Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. David Bates replaces Jamie Barjonas.
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Rangers).
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Candeias (Rangers).
Brandon Barker (Hibernian) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross McCrorie.
Booking
Jamie Barjonas (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Rangers).
Attempt missed. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Simon Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.