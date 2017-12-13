Scottish Premiership
Hibernian1Rangers2

Hibernian 1-2 Rangers

Josh Windass scores for Rangers against Hibernian
Josh Windass drilled home an equalising goal for Rangers

Rangers came from a goal down to stun profligate Hibernian at Easter Road, and win their fourth Scottish Premiership match in a row.

Two goals in five first-half minutes from Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos cancelled out Lewis Stevenson's deflected ninth-minute opener.

Morelos, at one end, and Simon Murray, at the other, should have scored from close range soon after the break.

Brandon Barker twice struck the post, as Hibs toiled in vain to level.

The hosts had a penalty appeal turned down when Gers substitute David Bates controlled a cross with his left arm inside the box.

Second-placed Rangers remain level on points with Aberdeen, five behind leaders Celtic and six ahead of Hibs, who sit fourth.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 24McGregor
  • 25AmbroseBooked at 57mins
  • 4Hanlon
  • 17Boyle
  • 10McGeouch
  • 7McGinn
  • 16Stevenson
  • 15MurraySubstituted forWhittakerat 88'minutes
  • 32ShawSubstituted forBarkerat 51'minutes
  • 28Stokes

Substitutes

  • 3Whittaker
  • 6Bartley
  • 8Slivka
  • 20Barker
  • 33Murray
  • 36Porteous
  • 41Dabrowski

Rangers

  • 1FoderinghamBooked at 81mins
  • 2Tavernier
  • 22Bruno Alves
  • 6Wilson
  • 3John
  • 40McCrorieBooked at 24mins
  • 23HoltBooked at 74mins
  • 35BarjonasBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBatesat 73'minutes
  • 11WindassBooked at 87mins
  • 20MorelosSubstituted forHerreraat 84'minutes
  • 9MillerSubstituted forCandeiasat 15'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Herrera
  • 17Hodson
  • 19Kranjcar
  • 21Candeias
  • 24Bates
  • 27Peña
  • 32Kelly
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
20,057

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Hibernian 1, Rangers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Rangers 2.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Danny Wilson.

Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).

Eduardo Herrera (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Steven Whittaker replaces Simon Murray.

Booking

Josh Windass (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Windass (Rangers).

John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eduardo Herrera (Rangers).

Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

Eduardo Herrera (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Eduardo Herrera replaces Alfredo Morelos.

Booking

Wes Foderingham (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Brandon Barker (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Brandon Barker (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Candeias (Rangers).

Simon Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Wilson (Rangers).

Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).

Ross McCrorie (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jason Holt (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Windass (Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. David Bates replaces Jamie Barjonas.

Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Rangers).

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Candeias (Rangers).

Brandon Barker (Hibernian) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross McCrorie.

Booking

Jamie Barjonas (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Rangers).

Attempt missed. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Simon Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17125041113041
2Rangers18113437201736
3Aberdeen1811342820836
4Hibernian188642721630
5Hearts186661719-224
6Motherwell177282425-123
7St Johnstone176381726-921
8Kilmarnock184772126-519
9Hamilton184592430-617
10Ross County1844101728-1116
11Dundee1843111729-1215
12Partick Thistle173591631-1514
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired