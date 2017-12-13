Celtic 3-1 Hamilton Academical

James Forrest restored Celtic's lead after Hamilton equalised

Celtic eased aside Hamilton Academical to maintain their five-point lead at the top of the table and stretch their unbeaten domestic run to 69 games.

It was no surprise when, after a spell of early pressure, Olivier Ntcham fired Celtic into a 12th-minute lead.

But Danny Redmond equalised with a fine finish, only for the Premiership leaders to score twice within a minute from James Forrest and Scott Sinclair.

Rakish Bingham hit the post as Accies had the better second-half chances.

But there was to be no fightback from the side who remain ninth in the table after their three-match unbeaten run away from home came to a somewhat predictable end.

And, with Aberdeen sweeping aside St Johnstone and Rangers edging out Hibernian, Brendan Rodgers' reigning champions retain the gap at the summit with both - and still have a game in hand.

More to follow.