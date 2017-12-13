Celtic 3-1 Hamilton Academical

Scottish Premiership
Celtic eased aside Hamilton Academical to maintain their five-point lead at the top of the table and stretch their unbeaten domestic run to 69 games.

It was no surprise when, after a spell of early pressure, Olivier Ntcham fired Celtic into a 12th-minute lead.

But Danny Redmond equalised with a fine finish, only for the Premiership leaders to score twice within a minute from James Forrest and Scott Sinclair.

Rakish Bingham hit the post as Accies had the better second-half chances.

But there was to be no fightback from the side who remain ninth in the table after their three-match unbeaten run away from home came to a somewhat predictable end.

And, with Aberdeen sweeping aside St Johnstone and Rangers edging out Hibernian, Brendan Rodgers' reigning champions retain the gap at the summit with both - and still have a game in hand.

Line-ups

Celtic

  • 1Gordon
  • 35Ajer
  • 20BoyataSubstituted forSimunovicat 73'minutes
  • 6Bitton
  • 49ForrestSubstituted forHayesat 80'minutes
  • 21Ntcham
  • 8Brown
  • 14Armstrong
  • 42McGregor
  • 22EdouardBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 68'minutes
  • 11Sinclair

Substitutes

  • 5Simunovic
  • 9Griffiths
  • 10Dembele
  • 15Hayes
  • 23Lustig
  • 24de Vries
  • 63Tierney

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 13Gogic
  • 5Tomas
  • 3McMann
  • 6GillespieBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSkondrasat 50'minutes
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 21Donati
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Imrie
  • 10RedmondSubstituted forLyonat 79'minutes
  • 9BinghamSubstituted forCunninghamat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Skondras
  • 12Fulton
  • 16Templeton
  • 22Lyon
  • 25Ferguson
  • 28Cunningham
  • 89Sarris
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Celtic 3, Hamilton Academical 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Hamilton Academical 1.

Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Gary Woods.

Attempt saved. Jonny Hayes (Celtic) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott McMann.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Ross Cunningham replaces Rakish Bingham.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Xavier Tomas.

Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Jonny Hayes replaces James Forrest.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Daniel Redmond.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Greg Docherty.

Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Jozo Simunovic replaces Dedryck Boyata because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Leigh Griffiths replaces Odsonne Edouard.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alexander Gogic.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alexander Gogic.

Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scott Sinclair (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Callum McGregor.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Celtic).

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Giannis Skondras replaces Grant Gillespie.

Scott Sinclair (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical).

Second Half

Second Half begins Celtic 3, Hamilton Academical 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Celtic 3, Hamilton Academical 1.

Booking

Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17125041113041
2Rangers18113437201736
3Aberdeen1811342820836
4Hibernian188642721630
5Hearts186661719-224
6Motherwell177282425-123
7St Johnstone176381726-921
8Kilmarnock184772126-519
9Hamilton184592430-617
10Ross County1844101728-1116
11Dundee1843111729-1215
12Partick Thistle173591631-1514
View full Scottish Premiership table

