Match ends, Celtic 3, Hamilton Academical 1.
Celtic 3-1 Hamilton Academical
Celtic eased aside Hamilton Academical to maintain their five-point lead at the top of the table and stretch their unbeaten domestic run to 69 games.
It was no surprise when, after a spell of early pressure, Olivier Ntcham fired Celtic into a 12th-minute lead.
But Danny Redmond equalised with a fine finish, only for the Premiership leaders to score twice within a minute from James Forrest and Scott Sinclair.
Rakish Bingham hit the post as Accies had the better second-half chances.
But there was to be no fightback from the side who remain ninth in the table after their three-match unbeaten run away from home came to a somewhat predictable end.
And, with Aberdeen sweeping aside St Johnstone and Rangers edging out Hibernian, Brendan Rodgers' reigning champions retain the gap at the summit with both - and still have a game in hand.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 35Ajer
- 20BoyataSubstituted forSimunovicat 73'minutes
- 6Bitton
- 49ForrestSubstituted forHayesat 80'minutes
- 21Ntcham
- 8Brown
- 14Armstrong
- 42McGregor
- 22EdouardBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 68'minutes
- 11Sinclair
Substitutes
- 5Simunovic
- 9Griffiths
- 10Dembele
- 15Hayes
- 23Lustig
- 24de Vries
- 63Tierney
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 13Gogic
- 5Tomas
- 3McMann
- 6GillespieBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSkondrasat 50'minutes
- 18MacKinnon
- 21Donati
- 8Docherty
- 7Imrie
- 10RedmondSubstituted forLyonat 79'minutes
- 9BinghamSubstituted forCunninghamat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Skondras
- 12Fulton
- 16Templeton
- 22Lyon
- 25Ferguson
- 28Cunningham
- 89Sarris
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Hamilton Academical 1.
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Gary Woods.
Attempt saved. Jonny Hayes (Celtic) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Ross Cunningham replaces Rakish Bingham.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Xavier Tomas.
Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Jonny Hayes replaces James Forrest.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Daniel Redmond.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Greg Docherty.
Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Jozo Simunovic replaces Dedryck Boyata because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Leigh Griffiths replaces Odsonne Edouard.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alexander Gogic.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alexander Gogic.
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Scott Sinclair (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Callum McGregor.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Celtic).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Giannis Skondras replaces Grant Gillespie.
Scott Sinclair (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical).
Second Half
Second Half begins Celtic 3, Hamilton Academical 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Celtic 3, Hamilton Academical 1.
Booking
Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.