Wrexham FC: George Miller joins on short-term loan from Middlesbrough
Wrexham have signed striker George Miller on loan until January 2018.
Manager Dean Keates has brought in the 19-year-old following the return of Alex Reid to Fleetwood Town after another short-term deal.
Miller could make his debut against Macclesfield on 9 December provided paperwork is completed in time.
After making a mark with Bury, Miller signed a three-year deal at the Riverside Stadium in the summer and has impressed for Boro's under-23 side.