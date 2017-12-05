Wrexham FC: George Miller joins on short-term loan from Middlesbrough

George Miller in action for Middlesbrough under-23
George Miller has scored 10 goals for Middlesbrough's under-23 team and has made one first-team appearances

Wrexham have signed striker George Miller on loan until January 2018.

Manager Dean Keates has brought in the 19-year-old following the return of Alex Reid to Fleetwood Town after another short-term deal.

Miller could make his debut against Macclesfield on 9 December provided paperwork is completed in time.

After making a mark with Bury, Miller signed a three-year deal at the Riverside Stadium in the summer and has impressed for Boro's under-23 side.

