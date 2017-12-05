Dayle Grubb: Forest Green Rovers sign Weston-super-Mare midfielder

Forest Green Rovers are 20th after 20 games in their first season in League Two

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Dayle Grubb from non-league side Weston-super-Mare for an undisclosed fee.

After signing his first professional, 18-month deal with Rovers, Grubb is to leave his job as a sports teacher.

The 26-year-old has netted 29 times so far in the 2017 calendar year and will join Forest Green on 1 January.

"He has got a fantastic goal record for someone who is not really a striker," boss Mark Cooper told the club website.

Excluding penalties, Grubb's goalscoring record for his club this year is matched in England's top six divisions only by England's Harry Kane and Forest Green striker, Christian Doidge.

