Irish Premiership: Glenavon winger Patton hands in transfer request

  • From the section Irish
Mark Patton has found the net 23 times during his four years with the Lurgan Blues

Glenavon winger Mark Patton is set to leave Mourneview Park after being put on the transfer list at his own request.

The 28-year-old has struggled to cement a place in the first team this season, making just four starts.

Patton joined Glenavon from Portadown in 2013 and has scored 23 goals in 130 appearances.

His most memorable goal came in the 2014 Irish Cup final when he scored the winner against Ballymena United.

Patton hit the bottom corner in the second half to clinch a 2-1 victory in the Windsor Park decider.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired